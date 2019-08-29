The BB&T Leadership Institute campus named for CEO Kelly King

"The BB&T Leadership Institute was born out of Kelly's strong belief that one of the best ways to improve our communities is by lifting up and developing strong leaders in all facets of society," said BB&T Director Nido Qubein. "He has a unique gift and genuine passion for helping individuals realize their leadership potential and unleash that potential to serve others. This amazing campus is already a reflection of his legacy of leadership, so we felt it only fitting that it reflect his name as well."

King established The BB&T Leadership Institute to provide leadership development and consultation to empower corporate executives, business owners, BB&T associates and educational leaders to run better companies, schools and organizations through dynamic and effective leadership. In 2018, the institute opened the doors to its retreat-like campus, which is situated on 12 wooded acres and features state-of-the-art classrooms, 48 guest rooms for overnight visitors, a unique "treehouse" meeting room, dining area, fitness facilities, staff offices and more.

"I don't know of any other CEO who can talk about positive leadership as authentically as Kelly can," said BB&T Director Anna Cablik. "Through his support of The BB&T Leadership Institute's work, he's building up the next generation of leaders, which has an incredible, sustaining impact on the health and success of our communities."

"We have so many clients who share how our leadership development programs have been transformative for both their professional and personal lives," said Will Sutton, director of The BB&T Leadership Institute. "This is a place where lives can be changed, and much of that is because throughout his entire career, Kelly has been unwavering in his commitment to the training, education and development of people. It's truly fitting that his name forever be a part of something I know means so much to him."

More information about The BB&T Leadership Institute can be found at BBTLeadershipInstitute.com

About BB&T

BB&T (NYSE: BBT) is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $230.9 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $37.6 billion as of June 30, 2019. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,700 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

SOURCE BB&T Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bbt.com

