The BE KIND Academy -- Virtual Social and Emotional Education for America's Students -Wherever and However They're Learning

PHOENIX, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020-2021 school year is approaching and The Be Kind People Project is equipping parents and teachers with the tools and programs they need to head back to school while facing a new normal in the classroom (or virtual classroom). The Be Kind People Project will offer VIRTUAL, OUTDOOR, and LIVE programs to meet blended education needs.

The organization works to build a generation of respectful, responsible, healthy, and caring citizens and leaders. Investing in today's youth is building tomorrow's leaders.

The BE KIND Academy is their most outstanding offering yet. It is a new virtual package that includes comprehensive virtual social and emotional learning, character education, health, academic, and digital responsibility education for classrooms, small groups, and at-home learning.

The BE KIND Academy gives schools comprehensive youth development components at a value price with virtual access for teachers, parents, and students wherever and however they will be learning in the 20-21 school year. With a foundation of The Be Kind Pledge™, students will also learn pro-active solutions for bullying, cyberbullying, civility, and respect.

Included in the package is their signature high-energy assembly presented by THE BE KIND CREW® in a thirty-minute video/movie format. This interactive learning experience includes follow along movement and dance and is rooted in teaching the skills of kindness, social and emotional learning, and building healthy relationships with self and others. The virtual assemblies are great for classrooms, small groups, or to provide to students learning at home.

There are two options for virtual assemblies offered in The BE KIND Academy.

The BE KIND City focuses on civility, character, respect, and putting The BE KIND Pledge into action at school, at home, and in the community. BE FIT. BE HEALTHY. BE KIND inspires health habits, wellness, self-regulation, responsibility and self-care.

As a member of The BE KIND Academy, schools/individuals will receive access to additional benefits, including REAL TALK Webinars with THE BE KIND CREW® designed to provide social interaction from the safety of a computer or tablet, exclusive student contests, and music videos and playlists by THE BE KIND CREW.

In addition, members will have unlimited access to The BE KIND School, which is an e-book filled with over 60 monthly lessons, videos, and activities. Some highlights of this evidence-based virtual program written to national academic and CDC standards include the MOVE of the Month dance skills, youth community service projects, recipes, worksheets, and grade-specific learning.

The BE KIND Academy also provides social and emotional training videos for teachers and caregivers. These training videos not only provide tips and tricks to best use the programs, but discussion points for diversity and inclusion best practices.

Their fresh new content taught by THE BE KIND CREW®, will keep students engaged whether they are in a classroom or at home.

To learn more about The BE KIND Academy, email [email protected].

For more information about The Be Kind People Project visit www.TheBeKindPeopleProject.org

