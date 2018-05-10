The Beach Boys Announce New Album For Worldwide Release On June 8: 'The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra'

Starting today, "Fun, Fun, Fun" is available for streaming and for immediate download with digital album preorder. Preorder The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra: https://UMe.lnk.to/BeachBoysOrchestralPR

On March 8 and 9, 2018, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra convened in Studio 2 at Universal Music Group's Abbey Road Studios in London, the storied room where The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and other legendary artists have recorded some of the world's most cherished music. There, they recorded new orchestral arrangements to complement The Beach Boys' classic vocal harmonies from the legendary group's original recordings. Conducted by Steve Sidwell and Sally Herbert, who also wrote several of the album's new symphonic arrangements, the orchestra dove into The Beach Boys classics, including the new album's earliest hit, 1964's "Fun, Fun, Fun," and its most recent one, 1988's "Kokomo." The album also features the orchestra's new turns on the signature classics "Good Vibrations," "California Girls," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "God Only Knows," "Sloop John B," "Help Me, Rhonda," "In My Room," "Disney Girls," and several more. The resulting album, The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, honors The Beach Boys' artistry and innovation in an inspired new way with the group's first album collaboration with a full orchestra.

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson says, "I always knew the vocal arrangements I did back in the 1960s would lend themselves perfectly for a symphony and there is no better one in the world than the Royal Philharmonic. I am both proud and humbled by what they have created using our songs and I hope everyone falls in love with it like I have."

Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love says, "This album is one of a kind. I think the fact that the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has accompanied The Beach Boys with these great arrangements is just a phenomenal thing. It's a whole other dimension to our music."

The Beach Boys' Al Jardine says, "Don Reedman and Nick Patrick did a terrific job on this. I can't imagine having more fun than taking some of these great songs and putting them into this perspective. They did a beautiful job of arranging the music around the original vocals, which I think is a terrific idea. It makes the music feel new all over again!"

The Beach Boys' Bruce Johnston says, "When I listened to the album, I realized that the new arrangements performed by the orchestra didn't add the wrong kind of weight. They just added the beautiful fairy dust of the orchestra to what we already recorded. It's another interpretation of us without losing the groundwork of us. I really like it."

The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra co-producer Nick Patrick says, "I'm a complete and utter fan of The Beach Boys and the way their music makes you feel. The Beach Boys' music is so multi-layered -- you can experience it on so many layers. You've got the obvious harmonies, which are amazing. But what we found making this record is when you dig down into the arrangements, they're extraordinary. They're fresh. They're new. They're complex. They're beautiful and constructed in a completely original way."

The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra co-producer Don Reedman says, "To be able to make this record, it's a great honor. The feeling you get, listening to the original recordings and the performances, and then to be able to put our expression into their recordings through our arrangements and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is an absolute thrill."

The Beach Boys continue to hold Billboard / Nielsen SoundScan's record as America's top-selling band for albums and singles, and they are also the American group with the most Billboard Top 40 chart hits (36). "Good Vibrations" was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame® in 1994. 'Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys' has achieved triple-Platinum sales status and 'The SMiLE Sessions,' released to worldwide critical acclaim in 2011, was heralded as the year's Best Reissue by Rolling Stone and earned a GRAMMY Award® for Best Historical Album. That's Why God Made The Radio, The Beach Boys' 2012 studio album celebrating their 50th anniversary, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and recipients of The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award, The Beach Boys are a beloved American institution that remains iconic around the world.

The story of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) is colorful and dramatic with a reputation worldwide for music-making of the highest quality. In 1946, Sir Thomas Beecham set out to create a world-class ensemble from the finest musicians in the UK. Beecham envisioned an orchestra that would bring the greatest music to audiences across the world and, to this day, Beecham's legacy lives on. Over the years, the RPO has become a byword for exceptional quality and versatility, undertaking a diverse range of activities from traditional concerts in concert halls to classical spectaculars and 'cross-over' concerts in arenas. The Orchestra is London-based and performs regularly at the Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall and Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, as well as undertaking a busy schedule of UK concerts, international tours, recordings for CD, film and television, and community and education work. For more information, visit www.rpo.co.uk.

The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra [CD; Digital; 2LP Vinyl]

1. California Suite

2. California Girls

3. Wouldn't It Be Nice

4. Fun, Fun, Fun

5. Don't Worry Baby

6. God Only Knows

7. Sloop John B

8. Heroes And Villains

9. Disney Girls

10. Here Today

11. In My Room

12. Kokomo

13. The Warmth Of The Sun

14. Darlin'

15. Help Me, Rhonda

16. You Still Believe In Me

17. Good Vibrations

