THE BEACH BOYS SHINE A LIGHT ON TRANSFORMATIVE AND FRUITFUL 1972 PERIOD WITH EXPANSIVE NEW 'SAIL ON SAILOR - 1972' BOX SET FOCUSED ON 'CARL AND THE PASSIONS - "SO TOUGH"' AND 'HOLLAND' SESSIONS

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beach Boys landmark albums, 1972's Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973's Holland, will take center focus in Sail On Sailor - 1972, a new expansive multi-disc and digital box set, releasing November 18th via Capitol Records/UMe, that documents and dives deep into their transformative and fruitful 1972 era. The latest chapter in the Beach Boys' archival series was produced by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd, the team behind 2013's GRAMMY® Award-winning SMiLE Sessions and last year's acclaimed Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf's Up Sessions 1969-1971, the comprehensive 6CD Super Deluxe Edition features newly remastered versions of Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and Holland, plus Holland's Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) EP (complete with its original instructions to "please listen in the dark"), and boasts an unreleased live concert recorded at NYC's famed Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving, 1972, the first-ever release of a complete Beach Boys concert from this era with the original setlist.

The Beach Boys landmark albums, 1972’s 'Carl and the Passions – “So Tough”' and 1973’s 'Holland,' will take center focus in 'Sail On Sailor - 1972,' a new expansive multi-disc and digital box set, releasing November 18th via Capitol Records/UMe, that documents and dives deep into their transformative and fruitful 1972 era.

Similar to Feel Flows, which topped many year-end lists in 2022 and was selected by MOJO as their prestigious "Reissue Of The Year," Sail On Sailor - 1972 includes a bounty of unreleased outtakes, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, culled from the historic album sessions. In all, it contains 105 tracks, 80 of which are previously unreleased.

Sail On Sailor – 1972 is being previewed with the previously unreleased performance of Carl and The Passions' album opener, "You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone," recorded live during their performance at Carnegie Hall on November 23, 1972. The complete Carnegie Hall set, which has remained unreleased for 50 years, was recorded on then state-of-the-art 16-track tape, rare for the time and a great advantage given the number of instruments and vocalists in the band.

Housed in a beautifully designed 12.5" x 10" hardback book-style package, Sail On Sailor - 1972 is rounded out with a detailed 48-page booklet with extensive liner notes by noted radio veteran and Beach Boys aficionado Howie Edelson, featuring new and archival interviews with The Beach Boys, rare photos of the band, images of tape boxes and reels and other recording artifacts, producers notes from Linett and Boyd, and promotional memorabilia from the day, providing an in-depth look at the recording of these albums.

In addition to the 6CD Super Deluxe Edition, Sail on Sailor - 1972 will be available as a 5LP+7-inch EP vinyl box set, which includes the entire Carnegie Hall concerts, a variety of bonus material (also found on the Super Deluxe), and for the first time ever, a reproduction of Brian Wilson's EP, Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) on 7-inch, the format it was originally released on as a companion to Holland. The vinyl box will be available on its own or as a limited edition set with lithographs. A variety of abbreviated versions will also be available, including a 2LP+7-inch EP set, available with or without a limited edition reproduction of the original Holland promotional book telling the story of the making of the album; a 2CD deluxe edition; and digitally. For more information about the formats and to pre-order visit: https://TheBeachBoys.lnk.to/SailOnSailorPR

The year 1972 was a pivotal period for The Beach Boys. Fresh off riding a wave of newfound popularity and critical acclaim from their back-to-back albums, 1970's progressive and wide-ranging Sunflower and 1971's kaleidoscopic Surf's Up, Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love, and Al Jardine didn't waste any time getting back into the studio to record their 18th studio album, Carl and the Passions – "So Tough". For the first time in their careers, new members were brought into the fold: guitarist/bassist Blondie Chaplin and drummer Ricky Fataar – two former members of the Carl Wilson-produced South African group The Flame, who were signed to the band's Brother Records – officially joined the group after serving as their main support act. Together the newly expanded Beach Boys redefined their sound, look, vibe and message for a new era of fans.

The tongue-in-cheek title paid homage to a concert the band played with Carl at Hawthorne High around 1961, and a nod to the increasingly important roles as de facto producer and leader that he was taking on. The album was recorded from December 4, 1971 to April 13, 1972 at various studios across Los Angeles with most tracking done at the band's private studio in Brian Wilson's home on Bellagio Road. Released May 15, 1972, the incredibly varied eight-song record, with contributions from all seven members, peaked at No. 50 in the U.S. and No. 25 in the U.K. on the strength of such standout tracks "You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone," "Marcella," "Here She Comes" and "Cuddle Up."

Seeking new surroundings and creative inspiration, The Beach Boys left sunny Southern California to record their 19th studio album, decamping to the small village of Baambrugge in Holland where they set up a makeshift recording studio in a barn and recorded the album's basic tracks in the summer of 1972. A massive and massively expensive undertaking, the band's entire LA-based studio was dismantled, shipped overseas, and rebuilt by engineer Stephen Moffitt. Meanwhile, the band members and their families and staff lived in different hamlets and soaked up the new environment. Eventually, the record would end up being finished at Village Recorders in L.A. towards the end of the year. The aptly titled Holland was released on January 8, 1973 and received widespread critical acclaim, charting at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 with opening track "Sail On, Sailor" becoming an FM staple and giving them their first radio hit in years. Holland was the last studio album to feature Blondie Chaplin and Ricky Fataar as full members of the band.

While both albums found success upon release, they've only continued to grow in stature 50 years after their release. For those in the know they've become favorites of the band's diverse catalog. In recent years AV Club called Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" "rich, rewarding, beautifully eccentric," while The Guardian hailed it as "overlooked," and Analog Planet declared it "under appreciated." Holland meanwhile was listed as #21 on The Guardian's list of the "Top 100 Albums That Don't Appear In All The Other Top 100 Albums Of All Time" and was included in Colin Larkin's influential and encyclopedic book, "All Time Top 1000 Albums." Avowed fans Elvis Costello and Tom Petty have professed their love for the album and Petty even wrote the liners for the 2000 CD reissue, describing it as "beautiful" and exclaiming, "the playing shows The Beach Boys to be one of the U.S.' strongest rock bands at this time. I saw this line-up in concert several times and the shows seemed not only contemporary, but perhaps a little ahead of us all."

Sail On Sailor – 1972 offers an opportunity like never before to revisit this creatively fertile and transitional time in the band and experience this underappreciated era, a time when The Beach Boys threw out all the rules and reinvented themselves once again.

Sail On Sailor – 1972 comes as The Beach Boys celebrate their 60th anniversary this year, the first American pop band to reach the 60-year milestone. The anniversary celebration kicked off in June with the release of a newly remastered and expanded edition of the group's career-spanning greatest hits collection, Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys. Originally released in 2003, the album soared to No. 16 in the US and stayed on the chart for 104 weeks. Now certified 4x platinum for sales of nearly four and a half million albums, the new edition has been updated in both number of songs and sonics as it expands the original 30-track best of with 50 more of the band's most beloved songs for a total of 80 tracks that span their earliest hits to deeper fan-favorite cuts. Boasting 26 new mixes, it includes two first-time stereo mixes, plus 24 new-and-improved stereo mixes, which in some cases feature the latest in digital stereo extraction technology, allowing for the team to separate the original mono backing tracks for the first time. Stream/purchase Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys: https://thebeachboys.lnk.to/SoundsOfSummer

On Wednesday, September 28th, Morrison Hotel Gallery at the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles will present Good Vibrations, an exhibit honoring The Beach Boys and their first decade. This is a celebration of the band, and a tribute to the often unsung photographers who captured these myth-making images. For Good Vibrations, MHG will be offering 30 never-previously-released images – plus, a very limited-edition of co-signed prints featuring all living Beach Boys. The exhibit features classic images of the legendary group performing live and in the studio and outtakes from classic album shoots, including Pet Sounds. The photographs in this collection are from the group's personal archives as well as the Capitol Records vaults. With a strong theme from their earliest years when the group really cemented its aesthetic and imaging, many of these images were taken by Capitol's staff photographers and confined to the label's archives until now.

To mark the launch, and this significant anniversary, the band have selected three images from their history and created a very limited co-signed edition of only ten prints. These photos have been signed by Mike Love, Al Jardine, Brian Wilson and Bruce Johnston. The photos of the band include them rehearsing at Columbia Studio A for "Good Vibrations" (by Guy Webster); one from the iconic Pet Sounds photo shoot at San Diego Zoo (by George Jerman/Capitol Archive); and one at the Hollywood Bowl headlining the July 3rd, 1965 Summer Spectacular Concert that also featured The Byrds, The Kinks and Sonny & Cher (by Julian Wasser). For more information, visit: www.morrisonhotelgallery.com

SAIL ON SAILOR – 1972

6CD SUPER DELUXE EDITION TRACK LISTING

CD 1

CARL AND THE PASSIONS - "SO TOUGH"

1. You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone

2. Here She Comes

3. He Come Down

4. Marcella

5. Hold On Dear Brother

6. Make It Good

7. All This Is That

8. Cuddle Up

CARL AND THE PASSIONS - "SO TOUGH" BONUS TRACKS (Previously Unreleased)

9. The Road Not Taken (demo - previously unreleased)

10. All This Is That (a Cappella mix - previously unreleased)

11. He Come Down (2022 mix - previously unreleased)

12. You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone (track and backing vocals)

13. Marcella (a Cappella mix - previously unreleased)

14. Make It Good (alternate mix with Intro - previously unreleased)

15. Cuddle Up (alternate mix - previously unreleased)

16. Carl and the Passions /Pet Sounds Promo (1972)

CD 2

HOLLAND

1. Sail On Sailor

2. Steamboat

3. California Saga - Big Sur

4. California Saga - The Beaks Of Eagles

5. California Saga – California

6. The Trader

7. Leaving This Town

8. Only With You

9. Funky Pretty

MOUNT VERNON AND FAIRWAY (A FAIRYTALE)

By Brian Wilson

(Please listen in the dark)

10. Mount Vernon And Fairway Theme

11. I'm The Pied Piper - Instrumental

12. Better Get Back In Bed

13. Magic Transistor Radio

14. I'm The Pied Piper

15. Radio King Dom

HOLLAND BONUS TRACKS (Previously Unreleased)

16. We Got Love (2022 mix - previously unreleased)

17. Hard Time (previously unreleased)

18. Carry Me Home (previously unreleased)

19. California Saga - The Beaks Of Eagles (1973 single mix - previously unreleased)

20. California Saga - California (1973 single mix)

21. Sail On Sailor (track - previously unreleased 2022 mix)

22. Holland Promo 1 (1973)

CD 3

THE BEACH BOYS LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL (Previously Unreleased)

November 23, 1972

1st Set

1. Concert Intro: Jack Rieley

2. Sloop John B

3. You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone

4. Leaving This Town

5. Darlin'

6. Only With You

7. Heroes and Villains

8. Long Promised Road

9. Don't Worry, Baby

10. Student Demonstration Time

11. I Get Around

CD 4

THE BEACH BOYS LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL (Previously Unreleased)

November 23, 1972

2nd Set

1. Intro to 2nd Set: Jack Rieley

2. Marcella

3. California Saga – California

4. Help Me, Rhonda

5. Let The Wind Blow

6. Medley: Wonderful / Don't Worry, Bill

7. God Only Knows

8. Do It Again

9. Wouldn't It Be Nice

10. Wild Honey

11. Good Vibrations

12. California Girls

13. Surfin' USA

14. Fun Fun Fun

15. Jumpin' Jack Flash

CD 5

1972 SESSIONS (Previously Unreleased)

1. You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone (a Capella mix - previously unreleased)

2. Marcella (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

3. Here She Comes (session excerpt - previously unreleased)

4. Here She Comes (2022 mix - previously unreleased)

5. He Come Down (a Cappella section - previously unreleased)

6. Hold On Dear Brother (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

7. Steamboat (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

8. California Saga - California (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

9. The Trader (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

10. The Trader (second section a Cappella - previously unreleased)

11. Only With You (alternate mix - previously unreleased)

12. Funky Pretty (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

13. Sail On Sailor (songwriting session - previously unreleased)

14. Sail On Sailor (a Cappella mix - previously unreleased)

15. Out In The Country (version 1) (previously unreleased)

16. Out In The Country (version 2) (previously unreleased)

17. Oh Sweet Something (previously unreleased)

18. Spark in the Dark (previously unreleased track)

19. Rooftop Harry (previously unreleased track)

18. Body Talk (Grease Job) (previously unreleased track)

19. Holland Promo 2 (1973)

CD 6

LIVE BONUS TRACKS

1. We Got Love (Live 1973 - previously unreleased)

2. California Saga - Big Sur (Live 1973 - previously unreleased)

3. Funky Pretty (Live 1973 - previously unreleased)

4. The Trader (Live 1975 - previously unreleased)

5. Sail On Sailor (Live 1975 - previously unreleased)

6. All This Is That (Live 1993 - previously unreleased)

MOUNT VERNON AND FAIRWAY (A FAIRYTALE) SESSIONS (Previously Unreleased)

7. Fairy Tale Music (2022 mix - previously unreleased)

8. Pa Let Her Go Out (Better Get Back In Bed alternate version with intro - previously unreleased)

9. I'm The Pied Piper (a Cappella section - previously unreleased)

10. Radio King Dom (a Cappella section - previously unreleased)

11. I'm The Pied Piper (alternate take spoken section – previously unreleased)

12. Medley: Mount Vernon and Fairway Theme / A Casual Look (session excerpt – previously unreleased)

1972 BONUS TRACKS (Previously Unreleased)

13. Little Child (Daddy Dear) (Holland home recording)

14. Susie Cincinnati (Holland home recording)

15. Medley: Gimme Some Lovin' / I Need Your Love

CALIFORNIA SAGA TRILOGY

16. California Saga - Big Sur

17. California Saga - The Beaks of Eagles (2022 edit – previously unreleased)

18. California Saga – California

19. Carry Me Home (track and backing vocals – previously unreleased)

20. All This Is That (a Capella alternate verse – previously unreleased)

5LP+7-INCH DELUXE EDITION TRACK LISTING

LP1

CARL AND THE PASSIONS - "SO TOUGH"

Side A

1. You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone

2. Here She Comes

3. He Come Down

4. Marcella

Side B

1. Hold On Dear Brother

2. Make It Good

3. All This Is That

4. Cuddle Up

LP 2

HOLLAND

Side A

1. Sail On Sailor

2. Steamboat

3. California Saga - Big Sur

4. California Saga - The Beaks Of Eagles

5. California Saga - California

Side B

1. The Trader

2. Leaving This Town

3. Only With You

4. Funky Pretty

7" EP - MOUNT VERNON AND FAIRWAY (A FAIRYTALE)

Side C

1. Mount Vernon And Fairway Theme

2. I'm The Pied Piper - Instrumental

3. Better Get Back In Bed

4. Magic Transistor Radio

Side D

1. I'm The Pied Piper

2. Radio King Dom

THE BEACH BOYS LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL (Previously Unreleased)

November 23, 1972

LP 3 – 1st Set

Side A

1. Concert Intro: Jack Rieley

2. Sloop John B

3. You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone

4. Leaving This Town

5. Darlin'

6. Only With You

Side B

1. Heroes and Villains

2. Long Promised Road

3. Don't Worry, Baby

4. Student Demonstration Time

5. I Get Around

LP 4 – 2nd Set



Side C

1. Intro to 2nd Set: Jack Rieley

2. Marcella

3. California Saga – California

4. Help Me, Rhonda

5. Let The Wind Blow

Side D

1. Medley: Wonderful / Don't Worry, Bill

2. God Only Knows

3. Do It Again

4. Wouldn't It Be Nice

5. Wild Honey



LP 5

Side E – 2nd Set Continued

1. Good Vibrations

2. California Girls

3. Surfin' USA

4. Fun Fun Fun

5. Jumpin' Jack Flash

Side F – Sail On Sailor Bonus Tracks

1. We Got Love (previously unreleased 2022 mix)

2. Hard Time (previously unreleased)

3. Carry Me Home (previously unreleased)

4. Fairy Tale Music (previously unreleased 2022 mix)

