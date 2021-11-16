The Beachbody Company Brings Openfit Fitness Content to 80 Million Monthly Active Google TV and Android TV™ Devices

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced the availability of its Openfit content to 80 million monthly active Google TV and Android TV™ devices, extending the company's position as the leading provider of accessible, affordable and engaging at-home fitness content.

Google TV and other Android TV users will have a convenient way to engage with Openfit's all-in-one digital fitness, nutrition and wellness platform, underscoring how the Company is successfully placing its content to reach a wider audience with partners who want to offer the best resources to their audience.

"The expanded distribution and availability of the Openfit platform on more than 80 million monthly active Google TV and Android TV devices gives people convenient access to our content with the added benefit of consuming it on a large, dynamic screen they already own," said Carl Daikeler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company. "As the capabilities of smart TVs continue to expand, we believe they will become the center of the in-home wellness movement. Our Openfit two-way video capabilities, integrated heart rate monitoring, and gamification pave the way for us to maximize the partnership with technology leaders like Google TV."

Openfit workouts are now available via Google TV and Android TV devices, giving users the opportunity to access over 350 on-demand classes including a variety of structured programs like the "4 Weeks of Focus" program with Kelsey Heenan, "Xtend Barre" with Andrea Rogers, "600 Secs" with Devin Wiggins, as well as exclusive programming from top fitness influencers like Jen Widerstrom, Lita Lewis, Sophia Rose and Lisa Hubbard. Openfit is also developing an Openfit Express program, which will be exclusively available through Openfit's app on the GoogleTV and AndroidTV ecosystems in the coming weeks and offer access to a collection of 10 workouts, each of which are designed to be 20 minutes or less – perfect for busy consumers.

In addition to the entire Android TV ecosystem, the Openfit app is currently available through Google Play on Android, and will allow users to enjoy a connected fitness experience on hardware they already own and love, without the need for a device dedicated to fitness within the home.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the Openfit live digital streaming platform and MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com .

SOURCE The Beachbody Company, Inc.