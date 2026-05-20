The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Beacon Mutual Insurance Company cybersecurity incident

WARWICK, R.I., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a top-rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Beacon Mutual Insurance Company data breach. The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company learned of an incident on or about January 14, 2026.

What Happened

On or around January 14, 2026, The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company discovered unauthorized activity on its computer network. An investigation showed that between January 7 and 14, 2026, an unauthorized actor accessed and obtained certain files.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data includes names and Social Security numbers.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Beacon Mutual Insurance Company breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company

The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company is a Warwick, Rhode Island-based mutual insurance carrier specializing in workers' compensation and workplace safety.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP