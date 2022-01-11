THE BEANS IS NAMED A TOP TECH STARTUP TO WATCH

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech.co has named financial technology startup, The Beans, to their list of Seven Tech Startups to Watch in 2022 .

The Beans' mission is to simplify the path to financial success so that "America's Caring Class"- those working in the fields of teaching, social work, and community health can enjoy their hard-earned money. The financial wellness company automates monthly cash flow management and keeps members on the right path through proactive behavioral nudges.

"The Beans works because we take a different approach. We focus on how people think and feel about their money, because how we think and feel drives our behavior," said CEO and Founder Melissa Pancoast. "We are grateful for the recognition from Tech.co and to be among this group of dynamic startups."

The Beans commitment to data and behavioral science is deeply rooted in founder Melissa Pancoast's background as a former researcher in the University of Oxford's Centre for Evidence-Based Interventions. There she developed the Economic Strengthening program that has been proven effective in reducing financial stress and abuse in families and rolled out by the CDC, World Health Organization, and the United Nations to more than 77 million families around the world as part of the emergency response to Covid-19.

The pandemic has put essential workers in caring professions under enormous physical, mental, and financial stress. The Beans aims to improve their financial health by offering a path toward money, life, and balance.

In addition to tools available through the app, The Beans Lab opens on February 1. This 8-week evidence-based program will help participants establish their essential savings, pay down debt, and break free from financial stress in 2022.

To learn more about The Beans visit www.thebeans.io and to read the full list of Top Startups to Watch in 2022 visit tech.co .

Contact:

Andrea Sok

[email protected]

SOURCE The Beans