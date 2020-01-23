The Beard Club Announces A New Precision Beard Trimmer: The PT45

"Having been a key part to helping grow nearly a million beards, we feel like we have a unique understanding of what guys are looking for when it comes to beard growth and maintenance," said Bryan Welfel, CEO, The Beard Club. "We worked to develop the ultimate beard trimmer that gives today's well-groomed man all the benefits of a professional trimmer at a reasonable price. The PT45 beard trimmer reinforces our commitment to consumers that the Beard Club is the authority when it comes to beard care and is now a true one-stop source for all beard needs from start to finish."

The Beard Club PT45 is a trimmer loaded with features for today's bearded man:

Its trimming head easily adjusts to five different cutting lengths with a twist of the handle. When combined with eight color-coded trimmer guides, this results in 45 unique cutting lengths for the ultimate in precision.

The trimmer is a powerful cutting machine with an extra sharp steel alloy blade and a silver titanium-coated ceramic moving blade. The ceramic plating delivers a superior, clean cut without pulling.

It is powered by an impressive 7,000 RPM motor. The 3.7 V lithium-ion rechargeable battery gives consumers three hours of run time and the LED battery indicator keeps track of battery life, so surprise blackouts are a thing of the past.

A travel lock prevents accidentally powering on when consumers are on the go.

A beautiful black mirror base station charges the trimmer and creates an elegant display stand.

It is backed with a one-year limited warranty.

The PT45 trimmer will be sold exclusively to existing Beard Club members as a standalone product and to new members via two beard grooming bundles:

The "PT45 Club Kit" will contain the Beard Club PT 45 Trimmer plus FREE Cedar Beard Oil, Cedar Beard Balm and Beard Shampoo ( $44 in free items) all for only $55 .

in free items) all for only . The "PT45 Deluxe Kit" includes the Beard Club PT 45 Trimmer plus FREE Cedar Beard Oil, Cedar Beard Balm, Beard Cream, Riptide Beard Spray and Beard Shampoo, all for $75 (with a suggested retail price of $118 ).

"The Beard Club Trimmer rounds out our product line and keeps us connected to guys who have achieved their beard growth goals," added Welfel. "We believe every bearded guy should have a great trimmer without breaking the bank."

The Beard Club relaunched in October 2019 and unveiled a new look for the company as well as new beard care kits and a new loyalty program for all Beard Club members. Accompanied by a brand-new website that streamlines the process for Beard Club shoppers, the company also unveiled new branding and a new tagline: Don't Grow it Alone, which speaks to its commitment to club members and the company's goal to transform beard care for men everywhere.

About The Beard Club

The Beard Club was started in 2015 by a group of passionate beard aficionados who celebrated a bearded lifestyle. Since then, The Beard Club has worked hard to develop a complete support system for men interested in looking their best and getting great beard care products, at a great value, delivered right to their door. Staying true to their "Don't Grow it Alone" tagline, the company strives to create a community dedicated to promoting great beards. For more information, please visit www.thebeardclub.com .

