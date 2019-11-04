The Beard Club Announces Partnership With No-Shave November To Fund Cancer Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beard Club (www.thebeardclub.com), a leading brand for men's grooming needs, today announced a partnership with No-Shave November, a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to increasing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. Effective immediately, The Beard Club is the Official Beard Care Partner for No-Shave November. For the entire month of November, the Beard Club will highlight the works of the No-Shave November organization to increase its success as well as providing members with added incentives to join The Beard Club. In addition, new customers to The Beard Club can use the code "NoShaveNovember" to receive an additional 10% off their first kit.

"We are excited to partner again with No-Shave November to help such an amazing organization impact more lives," said Bryan Welfel, CEO, The Beard Club. "The Beard Club and its thousands of members are always excited when November rolls around due to the increased focus on beards, but this year again will be especially gratifying due to our continued partnership and efforts to support such an important cause."

Beard Club members are invited to participate in No-Shave November by donating on The Beard Club's fundraiser on No-Shave November's website, setting up their own personal fundraising page or donate directly to No-Shave November's funded programs. This year's funding programs are the Prevent Cancer, Fight Colorectal Cancer and St. Jude Research Hospital. This is the second year in a row that The Beard Club has partnered with No-Shave November.

"No-Shave November is proud to partner with The Beard Club again this year," said Monica Hill, Executive Director, No-Shave November. "It's refreshing to work with a company that is not only interested in donating but working alongside our organization to help fulfill our mission."

Last week, the Beard Club announced a relaunch and unveiled a new look for the company as well as new beard care kits and a new loyalty program for all Beard Club members. Accompanied by a brand-new website that streamlines the process for Beard Club shoppers, the company also unveiled new branding and a new tagline: Don't Grow it Alone, which speaks to its commitment to club members and the company's goal to transform beard care for men everywhere.

For more information about The Beard Club, please visit www.thebeardclub.com. To donate directly to The Beard Club's Organization Page on the No-Shave November site, please visit: https://no-shave.org/donate?id=30000340&c=3.

About The Beard Club

The Beard Club was started in 2015 by a group of passionate beard aficionados who celebrated a bearded lifestyle. Since then, The Beard Club has worked hard to develop a complete support system for men interested in looking their best and getting great beard care products, at a great value, delivered right to their door. Staying true to their "Don't Grow it Alone" tagline, the company strives to create a community dedicated to promoting great beards. For more information, please visit www.thebeardclub.com .

