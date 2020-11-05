The Beasley Firm Ranks in Tier 1 and 2 in "Best Law Firms" 2021 by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beasley Firm has received two regional rankings in the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms," presented annually by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®! Since 1958, the Philadelphia-based firm has provided legal counsel and representation to individuals injured at the hands of negligent parties.

U.S. News — Best Lawyers® employs a three-tier ranking system to accurately place firms across the nation in tiers corresponding to different levels of peer and client respect. For precision, qualifying tiers are also organized by geographic location and legal practice area.

To qualify for consideration, practices must have one or more attorneys on their legal teams who have been honored in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. The Beasley Firm, LLC's managing partner, Attorney James "Jim" Beasley, Jr., earned a spot in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, rendering the firm eligible to undergo the rigorous "Best Law Firms" selection process. This review process considers each firm's past achievements, successes, and any outstanding examples of their skill in the courtroom.

The Beasley Firm has made justice and people's safety their top priorities for decades. They have set records with their successful verdicts, most notably winning the first million-dollar verdict in the history of the state of Pennsylvania. To date, they have obtained hundreds of million-dollar and multi-million-dollar verdicts, gaining numerous awards along the way. The Beasley Firm puts clients first, focusing their practice on medical malpractice, birth injury, auto and aviation accidents, premises and product liability, complex litigation, and personal injury law.

Visit The Beasley Firm online at beasleyfirm.com.

