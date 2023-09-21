The Beast Unleashed - TriVision Studios Expands Its Video Production Services with a Supersized LED Video Wall

Revolutionizing the Way Virtual Productions and Events are Run in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriVision Studios is thrilled to unveil its latest addition to its studio facility – a massive, wraparound 5K LED video wall, affectionately known as "The Beast." This remarkable addition solidifies TriVision's status as one of the most versatile and expansive production studios in the Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland region.

Discover TriVision Studios, Featuring the Largest LED Video Wall and Soundstage in Washington DC and VA Region

Positioned on an immaculate black performance stage, "The Beast" boasts impressive dimensions, measuring an astonishing 50 feet wide and 14 feet high. Coupled with TriVision's complete multi-camera capabilities and dedicated in-house production team, the studio facility is primed to accommodate productions of any scale, including livestream virtual productions or events.

The Versatility of LED Video Walls

The applications of LED video walls are boundless. They serve as realistic virtual backgrounds, eliminating the need for traditional green screens. Furthermore, they enable interactive elements, elevating the extended reality (XR) experience and facilitating lighting and special effects creation.

DOWNLOAD VIRTUAL PRODUCTION PDF

"The Beast" marks the second installation of LED video walls within TriVision Studios' expansive 12,000-square-foot space, featuring multiple studio sets, including a chroma-key green screen and an infinite white Cyc soundstage studio. The studio which features multiple editing suites, a sound recording studio, VIP suites, and many more amenities, has a capacity of 200+ people in its main studio, making it ideal for large productions, as well as conferences, galas, networking mixers, and other corporate events.

Setting a New Standard in Virtual Production

Kamran Lutfi, Co-Founder and Senior Producer of TriVision, expressed his excitement, saying, "Our facility offers a unique experience that's unparalleled in this region and we are excited to pave the way for the future of virtual events and productions in Washington DC area!"

TriVision Studios stands as both a production studio and a video production company, specializing not only in providing top-tier studio production facilities but also offering end-to-end video production solutions. This encompasses scripting, casting, directing, editing, and more, ensuring a seamless and streamlined video production process for our clients.

Serving Government, Businesses and Non-Profits

TriVision Studios has had the privilege of providing production services for a list of esteemed clients such as Accenture, International Monetary Fund (IMF), OWN Network, Cvent, FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Bravo Channel, World Resources Institute, Interos, the Human Rights Campaign, BP, Georgetown University, and George Mason University.

As Cvent's Regional Vice President, Nick Nassiri, put it, "The quality of TriVision's work was outstanding as we produced Cvent's multi-day live global virtual conference right from their massive studios. The final video exceeded our expectations - the visuals were breathtaking, the lighting and camera work were expertly executed, and the special effects were seamless!"

Your Ultimate One-Stop Production Destination

Conveniently located in Fairfax County, Virginia, near the Dulles Technology corridor, and just minutes from downtown Washington DC, TriVision Studios is the ultimate one-stop production studio, catering to both the public and private sectors. You have to see it to believe it!

TriVision, in essence, is a creative agency in DC that offers full-service marketing, from video production to branding and digital solutions. To learn more, visit TriVisionStudios.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE TriVision