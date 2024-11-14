The Beatles Announce A Limited Edition Silver Collectible Yellow Submarine with Precious Sound

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sky is blue, and the sea is green—but do you have your yellow submarine?

That's the question for Beatles fans worldwide, with the release of a limited edition solid silver sub. Weighing one ounce, the intricate collectible with its instantly recognizable design is a must-have for Beatles aficionados. The collectible celebrates the magic of the 1968 film, which was lovingly restored, frame by frame, in 2018—bringing the otherworldly underwater adventure to a new generation.

1-ounce pure silver yellow submarine Silver Yellow Submarine collectible with case, box, and certificate

Precious Sound worked with B.H. Mayer's Kunstprägeanstalt, a 150-year-old Munich-based mint. The deal was brokered by Bravado International, The Beatles North American licensing agent. The trio hope the collectible will fascinate a new flock of Beatles fans, and bring back fond memories for those already captivated by the charming and witty tale.

Each Yellow Submarine piece in the initial release is also legal tender with only 4,000 collectibles will be made, making the one-ounce .999 pure silver memento something to treasure for the ages. Additional Yellow Submarine silver collectibles will follow in 2025, including a special set honoring each of the band members.

Joe Marziotto, vice president of licensing for Bravado, said the sub sale was a unique opportunity for Beatles fans. "The Yellow Submarine film has left an indelible mark on pop culture," he said. "This collectible captures that magic and offers fans a tangible piece of that legacy."

Mark Sutton, co-founder and creative director at Precious Sound, said it was "a fitting tribute to an iconic film," while Alex Wenger, CEO of B.H. Mayer, said his company was excited about the new offering. "It is an honor to bring our expertise in minting to this project," he said. "The intricacy and detail of the Yellow Submarine collectible reflect the creativity that the Beatles brought to their music and storytelling."

The collectible will be available for pre-sale starting mid-December, making it an exciting opportunity for collectors to secure this exclusive item ahead of the holiday season. It be available for pre-sale through the Precious Sound website, the official Beatles website, and select retail partners.

ABOUT PRECIOUS SOUND

Precious Sound has pushed the material possibilities of music to create a new medium through which to experience it: playable gold, platinum, and silver records. The first playable gold and silver records were launched in 2024. In the same year, Precious Sound launched its collectibles line of spectacular limited-edition products honoring musical icons and metal craftsmanship, such as the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. The company was formed by Mark Sutton and Ursina Beerli, two friends with deep experience in precious metals and an adoration for music and its emotions. The company is based in Zurich, with a second base in New York, and a production partner in Munich.

ABOUT B.H. MAYER'S KUNSTPRÄGEANSTALT

B.H. Mayer's Kunstprägeanstalt is a leading mint based in Munich, Germany with a rich history dating back to 1871. The family-owned mint specializes in creating high-quality precious metal collectibles using state-of-the-art technology and traditional craftsmanship. B.H. Mayer is celebrated for its pioneering approach and commitment to quality, backed by cutting-edge finishing techniques and a team of experienced artisans.

