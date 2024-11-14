NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty years ago, the question on every music lover's lips was: 'Did you get to see the Beatles'? The Beatles had crossed America on a 25-venue tour that would change the face of modern music. Beatlemania was unleashed across the US in 1964, taking the Liverpudlian band to a whole new level of fame. The rest is history.

The Beatles Announce Limited Edition Beatles Collectibles with Precious Sound The Beatles Announce Limited Edition Beatles Collectibles with Precious Sound

Now Beatles fans can own a part of that history, thanks to a new collection of commemorative tickets, released to mark the anniversary year. The 25-ticket set—one for each venue across the US and Canada—marks the anniversary of the month-long tour, with every ticket made from one ounce of pure silver.

Each intricately crafted ticket, three inches long and two inches wide, displays the date, venue, and price of each show, with unique detailing for every gig. The Cleveland, Ohio ticket features the grinning faces of the Fab Four, as does the Indianapolis entrance stub. The Hollywood Bowl ticket is an eye-catching purple; the Las Vegas one shows a vivid yellow. All of them are made of one ounce of pure .999 silver.

The tickets come in a celebratory book, with a certificate of authenticity. And though they may be issued 60 years too late for the gigs themselves, they are in fact legal tender— setting a new standard for collectibles.

The tickets have been produced by Swiss-based Precious Sound, creator of luxury music collectibles, and B.H. Mayer, a 150-year-old family-owned mint in Germany under license from Apple Corps Ltd, in a deal brokered by Bravado International, the Beatles North American licensing agent.

Joe Marziotto, vice president of licensing and merchandising at Bravado, said the tickets were "a brilliant way to pay homage to one of the most significant moments in music history." He added: "This silver series is the perfect way to celebrate the Beatles' monumental impact on music and culture. Fans everywhere will be ecstatic to have a tangible piece of that history that we can treasure forever."

The first silver ticket will be released on February 7th—the day the Beatles touched down in the USA. The remaining 24 tickets in this incredible silver series will be released throughout 2025, allowing collectors to complete their set as they celebrate each historic concert.

Each concert ticket in this series will have a limited run of 1,964 units worldwide, and will be available for pre-sale through the Precious Sound website, the official Beatles website, and select retail partners.

"We're anticipating huge enthusiasm from fans and collectors alike for this limited-edition collection," said Mark Sutton, co-founder of Precious Sound. "The Beatles' first U.S. tour marked a pivotal point in music fandom, and this silver series is a fantastic tribute that fans will be eager to celebrate."

Alex Wenger, CEO at B.H. Mayer, said they hoped the "precision and detail involved in recreating these concert tickets will reflect the passion and artistry" of the band. "We're honored to bring our craftsmanship to a project of this magnitude," he said.

And once more the question for Beatles fans is: have you got your tickets?

ABOUT PRECIOUS SOUND

Precious Sound has pushed the material possibilities of music to create a new medium through which to experience it: playable gold, platinum, and silver records. The first playable gold and silver records were launched in 2024. In the same year, Precious Sound launched its collectibles line of spectacular limited-edition products honoring musical icons and metal craftsmanship, such as the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. The company was formed by Mark Sutton and Ursina Beerli, two friends with deep experience in precious metals and an adoration for music and its emotions. The company is based in Zurich, with a second base in New York, and a production partner in Munich.

ABOUT B.H. MAYER'S KUNSTPRÄGEANSTALT

B.H. Mayer's Kunstprägeanstalt is a leading mint based in Munich, Germany with a rich history dating back to 1871. The family-owned mint specializes in creating high-quality precious metal collectibles and coins using state-of-the-art technology and traditional craftsmanship. As pioneers in the precious metal industry, B.H. Mayer is celebrated for its innovative approach and commitment to quality, backed by cutting-edge finishing techniques and a team of experienced artisans.

Media contact Precious Sound: Ursina Beerli, [email protected], 01141795396644

SOURCE Beatles / Precious Sound