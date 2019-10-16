The Beatles Announce New Limited Edition Collection Of Newly Remastered Seven-Inch Vinyl Singles

The Singles Collection offers a fascinating view of the creative trajectory of The Beatles' John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr across their relatively brief recording tenure together. Just three and a half years divide 1963's "She Loves You" and 1967's "Strawberry Fields Forever," a remarkable, illustrative example of the band's rapid, groundbreaking evolution. From the band's star-making 1962 debut single, "Love Me Do" with its B-side "P.S. I Love You," to their 1970 finale of "Let It Be" / "You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)," the new collection underscores The Beatles' breathtaking creative arc.

Because it was rare in the 1960s for UK singles to be released in picture sleeves, the collection's seven-inches are presented in reproduced picture sleeves from their original releases in several countries around the world, including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Denmark, France, Greece, Holland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK, USA, and West Germany.

The Singles Collection follows the September 27 release of The Beatles' Abbey Road album in a suite of Anniversary Edition packages. The acclaimed new edition's Super Deluxe set features new stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos mixes by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell, plus 23 session and demo recordings, most of which were previously unreleased. Abbey Road's Anniversary Edition releases returned the iconic album to the top of charts around the world. In the UK, Abbey Road reclaimed the No. 1 position on the official albums chart after 49 years and 252 days, breaking The Beatles' own Guinness World Record previously held by Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which revisited the chart's No. 1 spot in June 2017 with its celebrated Anniversary Edition after 49 years and 125 days.

The Beatles: The Singles Collection

1962 [sleeve art: U.S.]

A: Love Me Do

B: P. S. I Love You

1963 [sleeve art: Italy]

A: Please Please Me

B: Ask Me Why

1963 [sleeve art: Norway]

A: From Me To You

B: Thank You Girl

1963 [sleeve art: Greece]

A: She Loves You

B: I'll Get You

1963 [sleeve art: Chile]

A: I Want To Hold Your Hand

B: This Boy

1964 [sleeve art: Austria]

A: Can't Buy Me Love

B: You Can't Do That

1964 [sleeve art: Holland]

A: A Hard Day's Night

B: Things We Said Today

1964 [sleeve art: Sweden]

A: I Feel Fine

B: She's A Woman

1965 [sleeve art: Spain]

A: Ticket To Ride

B: Yes It Is

1965 [sleeve art: Belgium]

A: Help!

B: I'm Down

1965 [double A-side / sleeve art: France]

A: We Can Work It Out

A: Day Tripper

1966 [sleeve art: Turkey]

A: Paperback Writer

B: Rain

1966 [double A-side / sleeve art: Argentina]

A: Eleanor Rigby

A: Yellow Submarine

1967 [double A-side / sleeve art: Australia]

A: Strawberry Fields Forever

A: Penny Lane

1967 [sleeve art: West Germany]

A: All You Need Is Love

B: Baby, You're A Rich Man

1967 [sleeve art: Mexico]

A: Hello, Goodbye

B: I Am The Walrus

1968 [sleeve art: Japan]

A: Lady Madonna

B: The Inner Light

1968 [sleeve art: South Africa]

A: Hey Jude

B: Revolution

1969 [sleeve art: Denmark]

A: Get Back

B: Don't Let Me Down

1969 [sleeve art: Portugal]

A: The Ballad Of John And Yoko

B: Old Brown Shoe

1969 [sleeve art: Israel]

A: Something

B: Come Together

1970 [sleeve art: UK]

A: Let It Be

B: You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

1995 / 1996 [exclusive double A-side single / sleeve art: worldwide]

A: Free As A Bird [1995]

A: Real Love [1996]

SOURCE Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe

