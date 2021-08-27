The Beatles™ LOVE™ By Cirque Du Soleil Welcomed Back To The Mirage Hotel & Casino By Sold-Out Audience, Aug. 26

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beatles™ LOVE™ by Cirque du Soleil was welcomed back to its theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino by an eager sold-out audience in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2021. The internationally acclaimed show and its talented artists surprised guests with a specially curated pop-up performance parading throughout the property showcasing a glimpse into the GRAMMY Award-winning production. The evening ended with Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil, congratulating the cast and crew on their historical first performance resulting in a standing ovation, following a nearly 17-month intermission after curtains closed around the world. LOVE, one of the most beloved productions from the global entertainment producer, is also celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Eric Grilly, Cirque du Soleil senior vice president, said, "To see LOVE's long-awaited return receive overwhelming enthusiasm and excitement is a dream we've been waiting for. We're honored to be able to perform night after night again and continue delivering a world-class theatrical experience for which we're known."

A Cirque du Soleil creation and co-production with Apple Corps Ltd. and MGM Resorts International, LOVE celebrates the musical legacy of The Beatles. The world-renowned show brings a burst of color to the Las Vegas Strip as a cast of 70 artists showcase aerial acrobatics, vibrant visuals and high energy choreography on a 360-degree stage. Since opening to rave reviews on June 30, 2006, LOVE has performed to more than 10 million audience members and has been honored with three GRAMMY Awards.

Intermission is over! The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil performs Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. through October 2, and Tuesday – Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. beginning October 5. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/love.

