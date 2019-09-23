The Beatles Premiere First-Look Trailer Today For New "Here Comes The Sun" Music Video To Be Released On 'Abbey Road' Album's 50th Anniversary
Music Video's Global Premiere Event This Thursday, September 26 to be Hosted Across the Official YouTube Channels for The Beatles, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr
New Video Features Rare Beatles Photos and Song's New Stereo Mix from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' Anniversary Edition, to be Released Friday, September 27
Sep 23, 2019, 09:00 ET
LONDON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST, The Beatles will release a first-look trailer and launch a Premiere Watch page for the brand new music video for George Harrison's transcendent, timeless song "Here Comes The Sun" from The Beatles' iconic Abbey Road album. On Abbey Road's 50th anniversary this Thursday, September 26, the music video's global premiere event will be hosted across the official YouTube channels for The Beatles, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The video will premiere at 9:02am PDT / 12:02pm EDT / 5:02pm BST and fans can tune in an hour ahead, at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST, for an engaging 60-minute countdown to the music video's worldwide debut. Find out how you can be featured in the premiere here: https://TheBeatles.lnk.to/HCTSContest.
Watch / embed the "Here Comes The Sun" music video trailer: https://TheBeatles.lnk.to/HCTSTrailer
Visit the "Here Comes The Sun" Premiere Watch page, and return this Thursday at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST for the video premiere event: https://TheBeatles.lnk.to/HCTSVideo
The "Here Comes The Sun" music video welcomes the viewer into Abbey Road Studios' Studio Two, where The Beatles famously recorded most of Abbey Road, to experience a unique and moving sunrise above the band's instruments and gear. Working closely with Apple Corps Ltd., the video is directed by Trunk Animation's director team Alasdair + Jock (Alasdair Brotherston and Jock Mooney) and produced by Trunk's Maria Manton. The video's sun centerpiece was filmed as it was meticulously crafted on-set in Abbey Road's Studio Two. The video features photos from the Apple Corps archive, and photos and footage shot by Linda McCartney supplied by Paul McCartney.
The Beatles will celebrate Abbey Road with a suite of beautifully presented Anniversary Edition packages to be released this Friday, September 27 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. The album's 17 tracks are newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos, accompanied by 23 session recordings and demos, most of which are previously unreleased. The new music video for "Here Comes The Sun" features the song's new stereo mix.
Preorder Abbey Road Anniversary Edition: http://thebeatles.lnk.to/AbbeyRoad2019
