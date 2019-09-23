The Beatles Premiere First-Look Trailer Today For New "Here Comes The Sun" Music Video To Be Released On 'Abbey Road' Album's 50th Anniversary

Visit the "Here Comes The Sun" Premiere Watch page, and return this Thursday at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST for the video premiere event: https://TheBeatles.lnk.to/HCTSVideo

The "Here Comes The Sun" music video welcomes the viewer into Abbey Road Studios' Studio Two, where The Beatles famously recorded most of Abbey Road, to experience a unique and moving sunrise above the band's instruments and gear. Working closely with Apple Corps Ltd., the video is directed by Trunk Animation's director team Alasdair + Jock (Alasdair Brotherston and Jock Mooney) and produced by Trunk's Maria Manton. The video's sun centerpiece was filmed as it was meticulously crafted on-set in Abbey Road's Studio Two. The video features photos from the Apple Corps archive, and photos and footage shot by Linda McCartney supplied by Paul McCartney.

The Beatles will celebrate Abbey Road with a suite of beautifully presented Anniversary Edition packages to be released this Friday, September 27 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. The album's 17 tracks are newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos, accompanied by 23 session recordings and demos, most of which are previously unreleased. The new music video for "Here Comes The Sun" features the song's new stereo mix.

