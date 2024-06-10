The Beaufort Bonnet Company + Pluie® Launch Baby Diaper Changing Clutch

This must-have product is the best new baby gift of the year

DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved baby brands Pluie and The Beaufort Bonnet Company (T.B.B.C.) have come together to introduce the Pluie Pret Changing Clutch, an innovative and stylish option for on-the-go diaper changes. The fusion of Pluie's self-sanitizing diaper changing table, as seen on Shark Tank, and T.B.B.C.'s high-quality baby and children's products, marks a new era in modern parenting.

The Beaufort Bonnet Company x Pluie Pret Changing Clutch in Belle Meade Bow Pink

The Pluie Pret Changing Clutch, a winner of the 2024 Parents' Picks Award, was created by moms with families in mind. It is now exclusively available in four signature T.B.B.C. prints, both in T.B.B.C. stores and online at thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com . This collaboration between Pluie and The Beaufort Bonnet Company celebrates the best of modern parenthood - functional, stylish, and innovative.

Founder and CEO of Pluie, Addie Gundry, shares her excitement for the collaboration, saying, "I have long admired The Beaufort Bonnet Company brand since my son was born, the one who inspired me to launch Pluie. It's a dream come true to collaborate with them and offer parents a stylish and clean diaper changing option that keeps both baby and parent in mind. It's truly the perfect combination of what we value most when it comes to ourselves and our little ones."

The Pluie Pret Changing Clutch embodies contemporary, clean, comfortable, and convenient. It is the perfect gift for families who expect the best for their little ones. Made from soft and durable BPA-free material, it can be easily wiped or machine washed, providing a cozy and clean experience for babies during diaper changes. Its lightweight and compact design makes it easy to carry in a purse, backpack, or diaper bag, allowing parents and caregivers to stay prepared and stylish while on the go.

The Pret Changing Clutch is the first consumer offering from Pluie, a company known for revolutionizing diaper changing tables installed in restrooms across 40 states in the U.S..

Pluie is committed to Changing the Table® by making sure all parents and caregivers on the go have a clean, comfortable, and convenient diaper changing option. Pluie is proudly female-founded and WBENC certified. Pluie has earned recognition from Fast Company, TIME, Inc., and Good Morning America, among others. www.hellopluie.com

