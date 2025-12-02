The Beauty Architects Partners with Capsum, Inc.

French-led Capsum, Inc. Taps The Beauty Architects' Shannaz Schopfer to Accelerate U.S. Growth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beauty Architects , led by industry veteran Shannaz Schopfer, today announced a partnership with Capsum, Inc. , effective November 2025, to support Capsum's U.S. market growth and elevate the brand's presence.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Capsum," said Shannaz Schopfer, CEO of The Beauty Architects. "Their pioneering work in microfluidics, precision formulations, and responsible manufacturing makes them an extraordinary partner for U.S. brands looking to flourish without losing their identity."

Capsum logo

Founded in Marseille, France, Capsum is a B Corp–certified contract manufacturer with facilities in France and Austin, Texas, specializing in skincare, body care, liquid makeup, haircare, and water-based fragrances.

"Driven by science and formulation artistry, we bring enduring blockbusters to market for brands in a sustainable way," said Sébastien Bardon, CEO and Co-Founder of Capsum. "We love big challenges, and our goal is to help brands achieve the extraordinary, whatever the technology requires."

Schopfer noted that working with a partner like Capsum, one that understands a brand's essence and can translate it into quality, consistency, and longevity, will help brands expand globally and succeed in a world where beauty and wellness increasingly overlap. She described the collaboration as "European excellence meets American energy."

"We're delighted to welcome Shannaz and The Beauty Architects to the team," said Laurent Houel, Chief Growth Officer of Capsum. "Her expertise will be invaluable in helping Capsum connect with U.S. brands and facilitate strategic partnerships."

Together, Capsum, Inc. and The Beauty Architects are helping brands scale thoughtfully, preserve what makes them extraordinary, and bring high-performance, science-driven products to a global market.

About Capsum, Inc.

Capsum, Inc. is a European-born contract manufacturer pioneering microfluidics technology for the beauty industry. Integrating scientific innovation, sustainability, and advanced formulation know-how, Capsum helps brands develop high-performance products with distinctive sensoriality and proven results. With R&D in Marseille, France and a LEED Silver–certified, solar-powered manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, Capsum supports responsible innovation and global brand growth.

About The Beauty Architects

The Beauty Architects is a strategic consultancy connecting visionaries with opportunities and bridging the gap between beauty brands and world-class manufacturers. Whether building a first product or expanding market reach, the firm delivers the strategy, resources, and relationships to make it happen - fast, flawlessly, and globally.

For press inquiries, please contact Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting :

Brittany Marshak

[email protected]

516.906.9063

SOURCE The Beauty Architects