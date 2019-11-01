The Becker Law Firm, LPA Named Tier 1 Firm in Cleveland for Personal Injury by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in 2020

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost 40 years, the experienced personal injury attorneys at The Becker Law Firm have fought for justice on behalf of their injured clients. In recognition of this tenacity and skill, The Becker Law Firm was recently honored with a First Tier ranking in Personal Injury – Plaintiffs for the Cleveland metropolitan area, as awarded by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for the 10th Edition of "Best Law Firms." The firm was also honored to receive a ranking in Personal Injury – Defendants for the Cleveland region.

Each year, the dedicated research team at U.S. News – Best Lawyers® collects comprehensive data from law firms across the country. In order to be eligible for a National or Metropolitan tier ranking on the "Best Law Firms" list, a candidate firm must meet a strict set of criteria, in addition to providing high-quality client and professional references.

The entire team at The Becker Law Firm would like to express gratitude to their incredible clients, who have trusted the firm to provide quality representation during their most difficult hours. Completely committed to justice, the attorneys at The Becker Law Firm plan to continue holding negligent organizations and healthcare providers accountable for causing serious injuries.

For more information or for press inquiries, visit The Becker Law Firm, LPA online at https://www.beckerjustice.com/.

