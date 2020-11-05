The Becker Law Firm Recognized in 2021 "Best Law Firms" List for Personal Injury Litigation

CLEVELAND, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Becker Law Firm, a nationally recognized Ohio civil trial practice based in Cleveland, has been recognized as a Metropolitan Tier 1 law firm in the 2021 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. The firm also earned a Tier 1 ranking in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants for its civil litigation work.

About "Best Law Firms" Rankings

Each year, U.S. News – Best Lawyers reviews more than 13,000 individual lawyers and law firms to recognize the best in the nation. To be eligible for inclusion, firms must have at least one attorney named to the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Founding Partner Michael F. Becker was selected to the Best Lawyers list earlier in the year, and he also received its coveted "Lawyer of the Year" award for Personal Injury Litigation – a distinction he's earned on three previous occasions.

Using a rigorous methodology, Best Lawyers reviews qualifying firms based on their record of success, client testimonials, and professional references. Firms that earn the highest scores are awarded the publication's most coveted Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" ranking.

Over 40 Years Fighting for Victims

The Becker Law Firm's continued selection among the nation's "Best Law Firms" speaks to its legacy of success.

For over 40 years, the firm has devoted its practice to fighting for victims and families and has recovered more than $500 million in compensation on their behalves. This includes record-setting verdicts and settlements, including the largest personal injury settlement for a single victim in Ohio history, multiple eight-figure recoveries for malpractice victims, and hundreds of millions in birth injury cases turned down by other firms.

Backed by an award-winning team with over 100 years of collective experience, The Becker Law Firm has been trusted by clients and colleagues across Ohio and is regularly called upon to assist in complex and high-stakes medical malpractice and birth injury litigation nationwide.

For more information, visit www.beckerjustice.com.

