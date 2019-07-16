The Bed & Bath Linen Market (2019 Edition): Global CAGR Projected at 4.6% During 2019-2024
DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bed & Bath Linen Market: Analysis By Product Type (Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads, Quilts, Pillow Cases & Sheets, Blankets, Towels), By End-User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities & Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bed & Bath Linen Market is Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 4.6% During 2019-2024
The Bed and Bath Linen market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of the Global Bed and Bath Linen market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global bed and bath Linen market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
The Towel segment of Bed and Bath Linen has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by the wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making with its increasing usage in segments such as Fitness, Healthcare, Spas, pools, etc.
Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Bed and Bath Linen market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia-Pacific region include increasing quality savvy population with the presence of vast consumer base along with rapid urbanization and growing discretionary spending on home furnishing products, in addition with rising awareness about the bed hygiene is likely to drive the regional market.
Scope of the Report
Global Bed and Bath Linen Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
- Global Bed and Bath Linen Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Product Type - Comforter/Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads/ Coverlets, Quilts, Pillow Cases and Sheets, Blankets, Towels, Others
- By End-User - Residential, Commercial
Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Bed and Bath Linen Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Product Type - Comforter/Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads/ Coverlets, Quilts, Pillow Cases and Sheets, Blankets, Towels, Others
- By End-User - Residential, Commercial
Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, China, Japan, Australia, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Bed and Bath Linen Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Product Type - Comforter/Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads/ Coverlets, Quilts, Pillow Cases and Sheets, Blankets, Towels, Others
- By End-User - Residential, Commercial
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Analysis - Tempur Sealy International, Welspun India Ltd, Springs Global, American Textile Company, Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd., Trident, Hollander Sleep Products, Dunelm Group, Boll and Branch, Frette, Sleep Number Corporation
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Bed and Bath Linen Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Bed and Bath Linen Market: An Analysis
5.1 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Historical Period, By Value 2014-2018 (USD Million)
5.2 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Forecast Period, By Value 2019-2024 (USD Million)
6. Global Bed and Bath Linen Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market - Analysis By Type
6.1.1 Global Bed Linen Market, By Historical Value 2014-2018 (USD Million)
6.1.2 Global Bed Linen Market, By Forecast Value 2019-2024 (USD Million)
6.1.3 Global Bath Linen Market, By Historical Value 2014-2018 (USD Million)
6.1.4 Global Bath Linen Market, By Forecast Value 2019-2024 (USD Million)
6.2 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market - By Product Type
6.2.1 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Comforters/ Bedding Sets, By Historical and Forecast Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
6.2.2 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Duvet Covers, By Historical and Forecast Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
6.2.3 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Bedspreads/ Coverlets, By Historical and Forecast Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
6.2.4 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Quilts, By Historical and Forecast Value,2014-2024 (USD Million)
6.2.5 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Pillow Cases and Sheets, By Historical and Forecast Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
6.2.6 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Blankets, By Historical and Forecast Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
6.2.7 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Towels, By Historical and Forecast Value,2014-2024 (USD Million)
6.2.8 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Others, By Historical and Forecast Value,2014-2024 (USD Million)
6.3 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market - By Application
6.3.1 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Residential Application, By Historical Value,2014-2018 (USD Million)
6.3.2 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Residential Application, By Forecast Value,2019-2024 (USD Million)
6.3.3 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Commercial Application, By Historical Value,2014-2018 (USD Million)
6.3.4 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Commercial Application, By Forecast Value,2019-2024 (USD Million)
6.4 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market - By Regional Distribution (%)
7. North America Bed and Bath Linen Market - An Analysis
8. Europe Bed and Bath Linen Market - An Analysis
9. Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Market - An Analysis
10. Rest of the World Bed and Bath Linen Market - An Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1 Market Drivers
11.2 Market Restraints
11.3 Market Trends
12. Porter Five Analysis
13. SWOT Analysis
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Tempur Sealy International
14.2 Welspun India Ltd.
14.3 Springs Global
14.4 American Textile Company
14.5 Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd.
14.6 Trident Group
14.7 Hollander Sleep Products
14.8 Dunelm Group
14.9 Boll and Branch
14.10 Frette
14.11 Sleep Number Corporation
