The Bed & Bath Linen Market (2019 Edition): Global CAGR Projected at 4.6% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bed & Bath Linen Market: Analysis By Product Type (Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads, Quilts, Pillow Cases & Sheets, Blankets, Towels), By End-User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities & Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bed & Bath Linen Market is Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 4.6% During 2019-2024

The Bed and Bath Linen market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of the Global Bed and Bath Linen market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global bed and bath Linen market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



The Towel segment of Bed and Bath Linen has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by the wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making with its increasing usage in segments such as Fitness, Healthcare, Spas, pools, etc.

Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Bed and Bath Linen market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia-Pacific region include increasing quality savvy population with the presence of vast consumer base along with rapid urbanization and growing discretionary spending on home furnishing products, in addition with rising awareness about the bed hygiene is likely to drive the regional market.



Scope of the Report

Global Bed and Bath Linen Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Global Bed and Bath Linen Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type - Comforter/Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads/ Coverlets, Quilts, Pillow Cases and Sheets, Blankets, Towels, Others

By End-User - Residential, Commercial

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Bed and Bath Linen Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type - Comforter/Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads/ Coverlets, Quilts, Pillow Cases and Sheets, Blankets, Towels, Others

By End-User - Residential, Commercial

Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, China, Japan, Australia, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Bed and Bath Linen Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type - Comforter/Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads/ Coverlets, Quilts, Pillow Cases and Sheets, Blankets, Towels, Others

By End-User - Residential, Commercial

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis - Tempur Sealy International, Welspun India Ltd, Springs Global, American Textile Company, Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd., Trident, Hollander Sleep Products, Dunelm Group, Boll and Branch, Frette, Sleep Number Corporation

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Bed and Bath Linen Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Bed and Bath Linen Market: An Analysis

5.1 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Historical Period, By Value 2014-2018 (USD Million)

5.2 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Forecast Period, By Value 2019-2024 (USD Million)



6. Global Bed and Bath Linen Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market - Analysis By Type

6.1.1 Global Bed Linen Market, By Historical Value 2014-2018 (USD Million)

6.1.2 Global Bed Linen Market, By Forecast Value 2019-2024 (USD Million)

6.1.3 Global Bath Linen Market, By Historical Value 2014-2018 (USD Million)

6.1.4 Global Bath Linen Market, By Forecast Value 2019-2024 (USD Million)

6.2 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market - By Product Type

6.2.1 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Comforters/ Bedding Sets, By Historical and Forecast Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Duvet Covers, By Historical and Forecast Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.3 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Bedspreads/ Coverlets, By Historical and Forecast Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.4 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Quilts, By Historical and Forecast Value,2014-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.5 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Pillow Cases and Sheets, By Historical and Forecast Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.6 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Blankets, By Historical and Forecast Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.7 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Towels, By Historical and Forecast Value,2014-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.8 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Others, By Historical and Forecast Value,2014-2024 (USD Million)

6.3 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market - By Application

6.3.1 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Residential Application, By Historical Value,2014-2018 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Residential Application, By Forecast Value,2019-2024 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Commercial Application, By Historical Value,2014-2018 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market, By Commercial Application, By Forecast Value,2019-2024 (USD Million)

6.4 Global Bed and Bath Linen Market - By Regional Distribution (%)



7. North America Bed and Bath Linen Market - An Analysis



8. Europe Bed and Bath Linen Market - An Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Market - An Analysis



10. Rest of the World Bed and Bath Linen Market - An Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Drivers

11.2 Market Restraints

11.3 Market Trends



12. Porter Five Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Tempur Sealy International

14.2 Welspun India Ltd.

14.3 Springs Global

14.4 American Textile Company

14.5 Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd.

14.6 Trident Group

14.7 Hollander Sleep Products

14.8 Dunelm Group

14.9 Boll and Branch

14.10 Frette

14.11 Sleep Number Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgvtt6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

