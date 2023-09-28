The Beef Initiative Urgently Calls Upon Members of Congress to Support Rep. Thomas Massie's Amendments to the Rural Development Budget H.R 4368

News provided by

The Beef Initiative

28 Sep, 2023, 08:39 ET

AMARILLO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Congress works to avoid government shutdowns, and appropriate funding to the Rural Development budget which includes SNAP, WIC, EBT and Agricultural related agencies that serve an integral role in the U.S. food chain, the USDA is discussing a herd-share ban that would limit consumer access to nutrient-dense locally grown meat—harming family-owned farms.

Continue Reading
The Beef Initiative
The Beef Initiative

As a result, the Beef Initiative, representing small to mid-sized family-owned cattle ranches across the country, is calling upon members of Congress today to support an amendment to H.R 4368 brought forward by KY Rep. Thomas Massie.

"Herd-share is the last legal means for consumers to buy locally raised grass-fed beef, directly from their nearest farm," Beef Initiative Founder Texas Slim said. "This is the last line of defense for decentralized cattle, farm-to-table, and we have the science to prove the closer our food is grown to our kitchen tables, the healthier it is for our bodies and our environment."

"A USDA ban would not only jeopardize our supply chain, but it would also signal the end of rural America and the beginning of a centralized meat industry similar to the monopolistic circumstances prompting the Packers and Stockyard Act of 1921."

"We fully support Congressman Massie's amendment, preemptively securing America's farm-to-table supply chain, and we urgently call upon members of Congress to do the same," Slim said.

The Beef Initiative is a collaborative co-op, uniting savvy consumers with environmentally conscious farmers to complete the farm-to-table cycle, and keep rural communities thriving. To learn more visit https://beefinitiative.com

Media Contact:
Breeauna Sagdal Media Relations
503.960.8180

SOURCE The Beef Initiative

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.