The beer market in APAC to grow by USD 59.9 billion | The growing demand from millennials is driving market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The APAC Beer market size is projected to increase by USD 59.9 billion and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio. The growing demand from millennials is driving market growth. Millennials are one of the largest demographics in APAC, and there is an increasing demand for various alcoholic beverages, including beer. Factors such as the growth of multicultural consumer groups and increased use of social media are also responsible for the increase in beer consumption among millennials. Pubs, nightlife, social events, and gatherings are popular with millennials and have a positive impact on their beer spending. Therefore, increasing millennial spending on beer will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. View the Sample report

The beer market in APAC is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

The increasing number of M&As is a key trend in the market. Market players are increasingly using mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to increase market share and gain access to new products and technologies. Large companies can use M&A to acquire smaller companies to strengthen their market power and expand their customer base. This will also help them to take advantage of the growth potential of the local market. In addition, there is an increasing number of major beer companies in the region investing in smaller regional breweries and distributors. Thus, such ventures will help suppliers to offer a wider range of beer products and drive the growth of the APAC beer market during the forecast period.

The beer market in APAC report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading Companies including Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Coopers Brewery Ltd., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Lion Pty. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Sapporo USA Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Squatters Pub Brewery, Stone and Wood Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Gambrinus Co., Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd., and Vam Distilleries and Beverages.

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

The APAC beer market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade), and packaging (bottles and cans).

The market share growth by the on-trade segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes establishments such as bars, pubs, clubs, restaurants, and hotels where consumers can consume beer on-site. This segment is particularly popular among young people, driving the growth of the beer market through bars and pubs. In addition, the popularity of nightlife and pubs among young people in the region is also predicted to increase spending on commercial beer. An increasing number of bars, pubs, and restaurants will lead to increased sales of beer through the on-trade distribution channels during the forecast period.

Beer Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.09 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Coopers Brewery Ltd., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Lion Pty. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Sapporo USA Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Squatters Pub Brewery, Stone and Wood Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Gambrinus Co., Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd., and Vam Distilleries and Beverages Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

