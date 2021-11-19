The Beginner's Guide to Cash Flow Forecasting, According to XO Accounting

Cash flow forecasting, says XO Accounting, is the process of predicting the future financial position of a business and estimating how much money will be needed to pay bills, cover expenses and meet obligations. This will help business owners avoid being stuck without sufficient funds if cash flow slows down in the future. A cash flow forecast consists of three components: beginning cash balance, cash inflows and cash outflows. Cash inflows include cash sales and receivables collections, while cash outflows are things such as expenses for utilities, rent, loan payments and payroll.

Xero account XO Accounting advises business owners to plan for best case, worst case and realistic, moderate financial scenarios when building out a cash flow scenario model. This will provide a comprehensive view of the future no matter what the circumstances may be.

To create the most accurate cash flow forecasts, business owners must input all their cash flow data at the end of each week then compare it to what they had forecasted for that week. This will reveal inaccuracies and help business owners see why the forecast may have been imprecise. Business owners are reminded to include annual payments, loan payments, credit card debt repayments and estimated taxes in all forecasting.

Although cash flow forecasting can take some getting used to at first, XO Accounting assures business owners that it could be the difference between success and failure for their business. Whether business owners are seeking help with cash flow forecasting, assistance with resident director services or anything in between, XO Accounting is here to help.

