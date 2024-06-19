THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA IN RECYCLING AND REFINING STRATEGIC METALS: FOUR INDUSTRY LEADERS REBRAND AS ELEMENTAL NORTH AMERICA

Comprised of PGM of Texas, Legend Smelting and Recycling, Daniel Ball Converter Recycling, and Maryland Core, Inc., Elemental North America is poised to become the strongest player in the recovery of strategic metals in the Western Hemisphere.

SAN MARCOS, Texas, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four leaders in the North American catalytic converter recycling industry—PGM of Texas, Legend Smelting and Recycling, Daniel Ball Converter Recycling, and Maryland Core, Inc.—have rebranded as Elemental North America. Announced on June 19th, the new name signals the evolution of these companies from the collection and processing of used catalytic converters to a new stage of recovering and refining strategic metals.

Elemental Group's modern metallurgical plant in Zawiercie, Poland. One of the furnaces in the facility at Zawiercie.

"Our capabilities and our footprint in North America have grown tremendously in recent years, thanks to our partnerships with the Elemental Group and with each other," says JR Willis, CEO of PGM of Texas. "As we take this next big step—from collecting and processing catalytic converters and other scrap, into smelting and refining the strategic metals they contain—we are excited to be doing it with one name."

Elemental North America will specialize in processing and refining critical elements and returning them to circulation, supporting global green initiatives and sustainable development. Thanks to their combination of resources, experience and technology, the group will be able to effectively meet the constantly growing demand for the strategic metals crucial for modern technologies.

"By consolidating all our North American businesses under one name and logo, we aim to emphasize that partnering with us means engaging with the largest and most reputable auto catalyst recycler and refiner globally," adds Joel Glaser, CEO of Legend Smelting and Recycling. "By operating our own state-of-the-art PGM refinery, Elemental North America is the first business designed and built to bring refinery-direct options to the material generators level. This approach reduces supply chain layers, empowers our customers, and significantly improves industry transparency."

Elemental North America will continue to cooperate with the other Elemental Group companies, including Elemental Strategic Metals, which has launched a modern metallurgical plant in Poland, enabling the refinement of valuable precious metals—including the platinum, palladium, and rhodium found within catalytic converters.

"Uniting our four American companies under the Elemental brand is a natural step in developing and expanding our business," explains Krzysztof Spyra, COO PGM and M&A of Elemental Group. "It is also a strong signal to the market that we are not standing still, but are constantly developing, and our aspirations are still growing."

More information about Elemental North America can be found at www.elementalna.com

About:

Elemental Group

Elemental Group is a global leader in urban mining, with a focus on extracting strategic metals from various recycled metal sources such as spent automotive catalysts (SACs), waste electrical and electronic equipment, printed circuit boards (PCBs), used Li-Ion batteries, and non-ferrous scrap metal. The company recovers strategic metals such as platinum group metals, copper, and other base and precious metals in an environmentally friendly way.

Elemental currently has subsidiaries in 35 countries, with more than 50 collection and processing facilities in Europe, the United States, Turkey, UAE and Malaysia. Learn more about: https://www.elemental.biz/

PGM of Texas

Established in 2010 with its headquarters in San Marcos, Texas, PGM of Texas has collaborated with law enforcement in recent years to help fight converter theft and set industry accountability standards, culminating in the passage of the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act in 2023.

Legend Smelting and Recycling

Legend Smelting and Recycling was established in 1982 as a non-ferrous recycling center in Newark, Ohio. Recognizing the emerging opportunity presented as the first catalytic converters began to show up in salvage yards, the company strategically shifted its focus to this niche. Since then, Legend Smelting & Recycling has been at the forefront of catalytic converter recycling, consistently setting industry standards.

Maryland Core, Inc.

More than two decades ago, Ray Aizen founded Maryland Core, Inc., initially operating from a pickup truck and a storage unit. What began as a modest automotive recycling business has since evolved into one of the premier names within the industry in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Daniel Ball Converter Recycling

Daniel Ball Converter Recycling (DBCR) commenced operations in the mid-1980's, focusing on processing converters in the Midwest. In 1993, they relocated to Johnson City, Tennessee, where they expanded their operations throughout the southeastern United States. While converters remain the primary focus of DBCR, the company also recycles aluminum wheels and other small automotive parts.

Contact:

Doug Seliger

1-844-271-9198

[email protected]

