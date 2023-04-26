The Beginnings Program at Benehealth Helps Promote Pregnancy Health & Wellness

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benehealth is proud to offer the Beginnings Program, a comprehensive pregnancy optimization program that provides expecting families in Arizona and Utah with the support they need for a healthy pregnancy journey. From preconception to postpartum and lactation, this program offers a range of services that can help guide mothers and their families through the family planning process.

The vision of Benehealth's Beginnings Program is to not only provide the best possible health outcomes for moms and their partners before, during, and after pregnancy, but also to positively impact the health of future generations. Research has found that the health of both parents can influence risk for disease in their children, both in childhood and as they reach adulthood. Even before conception, the health of the eggs or sperm produced is only as healthy as the rest of the body's cells. The lifestyle and habits of both partners can influence the health of future children for years to come. For example, a father's exposure to chemicals, called phthalates, can affect sperm DNA and impact a couple's ability to have children.1 Dietary choices and supplement intake can also influence DNA, affecting how the baby will learn, grow, and react to stress.2

Benehealth Beginnings offers personalized care planning to reduce insults to the developing baby during the crucial window of susceptibility, and ultimately promote healthier pregnancies and post-partum transitions.

Good health starts right at the beginning. Ensuring the woman's body is healthy and in the right condition to conceive and carry a baby is the first step in creating holistic health for both her and the baby. If fertility is an obstacle, Benehealth's root cause based approach helps identify health issues that may affect reproduction and naturally helps increase fertility in expectant mothers and their partners.

About Benehealth

Benehealth is a Functional Medicine clinic that is ambitious to break the reactionary model of the current medical care system. Conventional medicine is necessary and effective for certain infections, accidents, or other acute medical problems, but is failing to effectively address and treat chronic conditions. Benehealth offers an all-encompassing medical approach that sets out to find the root of the problem to help treat and reverse or regress conditions. Benehealth has physical practices in Surprise and Glendale, Arizona and is offered virtually to those in the states of Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico.

