The BEHR® Color Trends 2021 Palette Offers the "Elevated Comfort" We All Need Right Now

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Behr Paint Company revealed the BEHR Color Trends 2021 Palette: a spectrum of 21 versatile shades spanning from essential neutrals to lavish bolds, together enabling people to create energizing, yet comforting, new focal points in the home. Whether it's turning a playroom into a classroom or a guest bedroom into an office, this palette was curated to help do-it-yourselfers and designers level-up their color discovery process, embrace the latest design trends and transform tired spaces into welcoming havens. The BEHR Color Trends 2021 Palette ushers in more of what the world needs right now: Elevated Comfort.

Maple Glaze, Jean Jacket Blue and Saffron Strands from the BEHR Colour Trends 2021 Palette, featured in a commercial space. Almond Wisp and Modern Mocha from the BEHR Colour Trends 2021 Palette featured in a kitchen. Royal Orchard and Barnwood Gray from the BEHR Colour Trends 2021 Palette featured in a home office.

"This has been a year of unpredictability and 2020 has significantly changed our relationship with our home. When our color team began exploring a palette for the coming year, we knew it needed to be grounded in what we've been craving: comfort and personalization," said Erika Woelfel, vice president of color at Behr. "A new, 'elevated' articulation of 'comfort' goes beyond traditional beige, gray and green hues, and embraces color in a way that can redefine and enhance any type of space inside or outside the home."

The societal changes introduced in 2020 have significantly altered the meaning of "home." From walls to walkways, color has never played a more important role in setting the mood in a space, creating a positive atmosphere or providing a sense of well-being. As the home adapts to a "new normal," color will continue to play an impactful role in ensuring living and workspaces—wherever they may be—feel pleasant, light, and productive.

To showcase how colors from the BEHR Color Trends 2021 Palette can be used in real homes, Behr has teamed up with 21 color-loving influencers for its "21 Days, 21 Colors, 21 Projects" program. Each day for the next three weeks, influencers will share DIY projects featuring a color from the palette on social media, using #21DaysOfColor. Ranging from entire room renovations to small-scale refreshes, these projects will demonstrate the versatility offered within the new palette.

Forecast Reflects Diverse Color Themes

The BEHR Color Trends 2021 Palette is organized into six color themes: Casual Comfort, Optimistic View, Subtle Focus, Calm Zone, Quiet Haven, and Outdoor Escape. Each theme evokes positivity in a variety of design styles, and each color was chosen for how it complements other colors—meaning, you can mix and match colors from each of the themes to suit any design aesthetic.

Casual Comfort : Light and cozy neutrals offer an updated take on the casual farmhouse look, achievable with warm-toned hues like Almond Wisp PPU5-12 and Sierra N240-4.

: Light and cozy neutrals offer an updated take on the casual farmhouse look, achievable with warm-toned hues like Almond Wisp PPU5-12 and Sierra N240-4. Optimistic View: An eclectic mix of bright, luxe shades evoke a Mediterranean or '70s glam vibe, featuring festive colors like Saffron Strands PPU6-02 or Kalahari Sunset MQ1-25.

An eclectic mix of bright, luxe shades evoke a Mediterranean or '70s glam vibe, featuring festive colors like Saffron Strands PPU6-02 or Kalahari Sunset MQ1-25. Subtle Focus : Soft pastels like Seaside Villa S190-1 and Wishful Green M410-2 are inspired by modern versions of art deco design and styling.

: Soft pastels like Seaside Villa S190-1 and Wishful Green M410-2 are inspired by modern versions of art deco design and styling. Calm Zone : Nurturing blues and greens continue to trend alongside our society's desire for self-care and wellbeing, with colors like Jojoba N390-3 and Voyage PPU13-07 creating calm, restorative spaces.

: Nurturing blues and greens continue to trend alongside our society's desire for self-care and wellbeing, with colors like Jojoba N390-3 and Voyage PPU13-07 creating calm, restorative spaces. Quiet Haven : Darker, evocative colors are fit for traditional and maximalist décor, with hues like Royal Orchard PPU11-01 and Broadway PPU18-20 at the forefront.

: Darker, evocative colors are fit for traditional and maximalist décor, with hues like PPU11-01 and Broadway PPU18-20 at the forefront. Outdoor Escape: Any shade from the BEHR Color Trends 2021 Palette can be used to add curb appeal and expand your home's livable space, such as Barnwood Gray PPU24-07 or Cellini Gold HDC-CL-18.

The entire BEHR Color Trends 2021 Palette is available exclusively at The Home Depot® stores nationwide. To learn more about the palette, visit Behr.com/2021Trends. For more project inspiration, follow #BEHRTrends2021 and #21DaysOfColor on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains and surface preparation products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of BEHR® and KILZ® branded products is dedicated to meeting the coating and color needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PROTM services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

