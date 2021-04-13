The Beljanski Foundation Launches New Website Raising Awareness on Scientific Research for Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the research and development of non-toxic support for cancer and other chronic diseases, has launched a new website: www.beljanski.org . The website reimagines how the public will be educated on prevention, support options and recovery from cancer.

Since 1999, The Beljanski Foundation has been funding research alongside leading medical and educational institutions on the effectiveness of non-toxic, holistic support that supplements traditional western medicine to cure cancers and other chronic diseases. Sylvie Beljanski , Founder of The Beljanski Foundation and author of Winning The War on Cancer, The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure , states, "I do believe that there is a tipping point. If enough people choose a natural way to fight back against the disease, the economics currently driving the War On Cancer will eventually change. We are at the forefront of a Natural Revolution."

The redesigned site features a more streamlined design and easy access for individuals and healthcare professionals to understand the Foundation's mission. This includes curated content for the public and healthcare professionals, such as videos, graphics and research data. Visitors can easily access essential information and features, including:

The Foundation raises money to fund research using natural compounds rather than synthetic molecules. Become a " Friend of the Foundation " or help support cancer research by donating here .

The Beljanski Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in New York City. Its mission is to study and share knowledge of effective, non-toxic natural solutions that work alone and in synergy with traditional western medicine. At the core of integrative medicine, these values are the legacy of Mirko Beljanski, PhD (1923-1998), a French biologist who uncovered the link between environmental toxins and carcinogenesis at the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

