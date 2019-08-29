THE BELL HAS RUNG, ARE YOU READY FOR THE SCHOOL YEAR?

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer holiday tans are fading and the school bell has rung- the school year is in full swing! Regardless of how organized and prepared you were for the first day of school, the stresses and strains at the start of a new academic year may still be lingering. Whether you're in need of additional school supplies or your routine needs some tweaking, consumer expert, Andrew Krasny has the tools to keep the school year running smoothly.