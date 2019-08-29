THE BELL HAS RUNG, ARE YOU READY FOR THE SCHOOL YEAR?
Aug 29, 2019, 08:11 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer holiday tans are fading and the school bell has rung- the school year is in full swing! Regardless of how organized and prepared you were for the first day of school, the stresses and strains at the start of a new academic year may still be lingering. Whether you're in need of additional school supplies or your routine needs some tweaking, consumer expert, Andrew Krasny has the tools to keep the school year running smoothly.
- TAKE A LAST- MINUTE VACATION: There's never a bad time to think about a relaxing family getaway to breeze into the school year, and with Booking.com's Off Peak Deals offering deals starting at 20% off, planning a trip is both easy and affordable. Enjoy time with family to places like Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and city escapes like New York and Washington D.C.
- COLLEGE READY: Prepping for college means more than just new school supplies. Whether it's a new apartment or the first year in the dorms, make sure your new digs are ready for the year ahead with bedding from Whim by Martha Stewart, created for Macy's. Bedding collections are available in perfect sizes for college and include everything student's need to make their bed match their personalities.
- TACKLE THE MESS: Back to school means getting back into a laundry routine. For the busy weeknights when you forget to switch your laundry from the washer to the dryer, the Maytag® 24-Hr Fresh Hold® option keeps clean clothes smelling fresh in the washer for up to 24 hours after the wash cycle ends. With busy schedules, you may not have time to do separate loads, resulting in thick jeans mixed in with your thin t-shirts, but don't worry! Push the Extra Power button on the dryer to help get larger loads drier the first time.
- SQUEEZE IN QUALITY TIME: Dinner doesn't always mean rushing home to cook. With back to school in full swing and busy routines resumed, family time is a priority we must protect, but the key is making it an easy, stress-free tradition. Quality family dinner is even easier with Chili's 3 for $10 because there's options for everyone in the family without breaking the bank.
