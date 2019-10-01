The Bellevue Collection Raises More Than $110,000 for Local Non-Profits at Annual Fashion Week

Posh Party Trend Show raised $45,000 for Bellevue LifeSpring , one of the longest-running, non-profits in Bellevue and an organization dedicated to helping improve the lives of local children and families. Bellevue LifeSpring will utilize the funds to provide food, clothes and educational opportunities to its recipients. The Collective Runway Show raised $66,000 for Ben's Fund whose mission is to provide support to children and young adults with autism. Through the distribution of grants, Washington families receive financial assistance and guidance, thus easing some of the financial strain associated with autism.

"Fashion Week is our opportunity to showcase fall trends now available at The Bellevue Collection through our captivating runway shows, all while giving back to our community," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection, Jennifer Leavitt. "It's always been the hallmark of our culture at Kemper Development Company to give back to the community that we have been so fortunate to do business in for the last seven decades."

Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection brings together hundreds of the Pacific Northwest's most fashion-forward individuals each year for a look at the hottest fall trends. The Bellevue Collection is one of the most sought-after destinations in the region for trendy must-have looks, interactive styling sessions, beauty tips and much more.

Already anticipating its 15th anniversary next year, Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection announced its dates for the 2020 show, Sept. 16 – 20, 2020. For more information about Fashion Week, visit http://www.fashionweekbellevue.com/ fashionweekbellevue.com .

