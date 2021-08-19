The Bellevue Collection to Bring Seven Decades of Fashion to Life on the Runway

All ticket sales from the event will directly benefit local nonprofits Bellevue LifeSpring and Dress for Success Seattle . Bellevue LifeSpring provides support to low-income children in Bellevue with programs that provide food, clothing, educational scholarships and emergency rent assistance for families. Dress for Success Seattle is a nonprofit that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to thrive in work and in life. Capital One is proud to partner with Dress for Success Seattle.

"Each year, we strive to make Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection accessible and inspirational for our community. We've been able to take the best from last year's virtual events and combine it with our traditional in-person format to create a Fashion Week with the opportunity to view the shows like we've never had before," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection Jennifer Leavitt. "In addition to raising funds for two area nonprofits, Bellevue LifeSpring and Dress for Success Seattle, this year's Fashion Week celebrates our 75th anniversary with a special seven-decades-of-fashion theme. We hope our Fashion Week crowd will join us in celebrating this monumental occasion and supporting these two truly good causes."

The exclusive runway shows include:

Posh Party Trend Show ( Friday, Oct. 8 , 7 p.m. ) – A lavish night out of must-have runway trends and 2021's best fall fashion. Fashionistas are invited to attend in-person for hors d'oeuvres and drinks or virtually from the comfort of their own homes. Tickets are available in three tiers:

– A lavish night out of must-have runway trends and 2021's best fall fashion. Fashionistas are invited to attend in-person for hors d'oeuvres and drinks or virtually from the comfort of their own homes. Tickets are available in three tiers: Premier : $125 and includes a seat in the front row or middle section plus a $25 Bellevue Collection gift card and swag bag.

General Admission : $100 and includes a $25 Bellevue Collection gift card and a swag bag.

Virtual : $50 and includes a fashionable Bellevue Collection cosmetic bag.

– Inspired by Fashion Week runway shows around the world, The Bellevue Collection's premier brands will be back on the runway to show off ready-to-wear looks for fall 2021. Both virtual and in-person ticketing options are available, with in-person tickets at the following tiers: Premier: $175 and includes a seat in the front row or middle section plus a $50 Bellevue Collection gift card and custom bag with swag.

General Admission: $125 and includes a $25 Bellevue Collection gift card and custom bag with swag.

Virtual: $50 and includes a fashionable Bellevue Collection cosmetic bag.

Style Sessions – The Bellevue Collection will also host Michael Bruce Image Consulting from Oct. 6 – 10 to assist shoppers with selecting their autumn wardrobes while providing expertise and style direction during a complimentary private consultation. Bruce boasts more than 25 years of experience in the apparel industry, working in top fashion cities such as New York, London and Paris and styling clients from TV personalities to athletes and CEOs. Bruce and his team have been featured on local radio and television, plus they host their own style podcast and radio show, "Wisdom From the Wardrobe."

For more Fashion Week programming details and to purchase tickets, visit fashionweekbellevue.com or follow The Bellevue Collection on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

Special Notice

At The Bellevue Collection, the safety and wellbeing of our tenants, their employees and our guests is our top priority. As always, we are monitoring and following the guidance of the CDC, WHO, local health departments and the Governor in our response to COVID-19, including event and masking guidelines. We reserve the right to modify event protocols, including mask and social distancing requirements, to adhere to health and government guidelines.

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently-expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

