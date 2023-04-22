The Bellwether District and Philadelphia Eagles Team Up to Celebrate Earth Day

Philadelphia's Innovative, Sustainable Redevelopment is joined by the Eagles to Award $75,000 to Environmental Nonprofits Through the Touchdowns for Sustainability Program

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, members of The Bellwether District , a Hilco Redevelopment Partners' (HRP) project, joined with the Philadelphia Eagles to award $75,000 to environmental nonprofits through the Touchdowns for Sustainability partnership. Former Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant and iconic Eagles mascot Swoop joined HRP CEO Roberto Perez to recognize local Sustainability Heroes for their contributions toward a cleaner Philadelphia.

"Building a cleaner, greener Philadelphia is a true team sport, and we are grateful to our partners at the Eagles for promoting sustainability and making a positive impact on our neighborhood and environment," said Roberto Perez, CEO of HRP. "Together, we are proud to recognize these tremendous organizations for the important work they do to create a more sustainable future – on Earth Day and every day."

This year, the success the Eagles saw on the field directly translated to a victory for all Philadelphians. Three deserving organizations were selected as Sustainability Heroes for their commitment to environmental conservation and community impact and awarded $25,000 from The Bellwether District through Touchdowns for Sustainability.

The recipients include:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Center for Health Equity : The funds donated will support a home environmental remediation intervention for CHOP patients experiencing asthma or other respiratory illnesses, Block Builds, and extend the hospital's evidence-based Community Asthma Prevention Program Plus (CAPP+). The focus of the funds will be on residents living in The Bellwether District's zip codes of focus, ensuring that the donation has a direct and meaningful impact on the local community.

Ecosystems Education Center & Freshwater Mussel Hatchery in partnership with Bartram's Garden & the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary (PDE): Bartram's Garden and PDE are constructing a freshwater mussel hatchery and environmental education center at Bartram's Garden. Freshwater mussels, which naturally purify river water, will be installed on the banks of the Schuylkill , and the education center will be utilized and enjoyed by students citywide and throughout the region.

Bartram's Garden and PDE are constructing a freshwater mussel hatchery and environmental education center at Bartram's Garden. Freshwater mussels, which naturally purify river water, will be installed on the banks of the , and the education center will be utilized and enjoyed by students citywide and throughout the region. Gray's Ferry parks (Friends of Stinger Square Park, Friends of Lanier Park, Finnegan Playground): The final donation from The Bellwether District will be distributed to each of the major parks in South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood, including Friends of Stinger Square Park, Friends of Lanier Park, and Finnegan Playground. This donation will have a significant impact on the local level, enhancing the quality and sustainability of the park system in the community.

Gray's Ferry parks (Friends of Stinger Square Park, Friends of Lanier Park, Finnegan Playground): The final donation from The Bellwether District will be distributed to each of the major parks in South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood, including Friends of Stinger Square Park, Friends of Lanier Park, and Finnegan Playground. This donation will have a significant impact on the local level, enhancing the quality and sustainability of the park system in the community.

"The Philadelphia Eagles wear the color green with pride and we are proud to add the Touchdowns for Sustainability program to our Go Green initiatives," said Brian Napoli , Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. "The Eagles and The Bellwether District share a mission of giving back to the community and creating a more sustainable environment. We're honored to celebrate Earth Day with partners who share our commitment to promote sustainable transformations, environmental stewardship and Philly pride."

Earlier in the day, The Bellwether District team hosted an Earth Day community cleanup at Finnegan Playground in the Gray's Ferry neighborhood of South Philadelphia with local nonprofit organizations and community volunteers to re-paint, re-plant, refresh and revitalize the park. Participating organizations included Councilman Kenyatta Johnson's office, Resident Action Committee II, Grays Ferry Community Council, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, and RAC II Flag Football League.

For more information about The Bellwether District, visit www.thebellwetherdistrict.com .

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP):

HRP is a vertically integrated real estate investment and redevelopment company that re-imagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites across the United States with a uniquely holistic approach to development that prioritizes economic, community and environmental sustainability. HRP's redevelopment expertise ranges from modern logistics and distribution facilities to urban, mixed-use projects, and life science ecosystems. HRP strives to transform not only properties, but also the communities surrounding them through a comprehensive approach to community engagement, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

