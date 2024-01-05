The Benefit Film Festival Showcases Talent and Diversity in Film Industry

Empowering Untold Narratives: The Benefit Film Festival Brings Independent Filmmakers Center Stage, Highlighting Diversity in Atlanta's Film Industry.

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 21, 2024, the iconic Plaza Theater in Atlanta will host The Benefit Film Festival, a cinematic showcase designed to empower minority and female filmmakers within the vibrant Atlanta market. The film festival will feature a compelling lineup of films showcasing emerging talent from the Atlanta studio of Anthony Meindl's Actor Workshop (AMAW). The films embody unique narratives that align with the festival's mission of amplifying independent filmmaker voices. The afternoon will be divided into two screening "blocks," featuring the award-winning feature film Forgetting Christmas and six acclaimed short films: Rainbow Sun, Good Day, Samuel, Conflict, Christmas Cookies, and Right Where You Left Me. Q&A sessions following each block will have engaging discussions around independent filmmaking and thematic content.

A standout among the ensemble of actors, writers, and producers is the Emmy-nominated Victoria Rowell from the daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless. Victoria is both featured in and a producer of the festival's feature film, Forgetting Christmas—a heartwarming story about a family finding hope during the early stages of Alzheimer's Disease. Also featured in the festival is Carlos Aviles from NBC's hit show Good Girls and the acclaimed HBO series Barry. Carlos not only stars in but is also the writer and producer of the poignant short film Rainbow Sun. This captivating film shows the journey of a son navigating the right time to reveal his identity to his "man's man" father while confronting the realities of his mother's battle with Sickle Cell Anemia.

"The Benefit Film Festival was born out of my own experience working with independent creatives who faced barriers in the film industry. I wanted to create a platform for them to affordably share their compelling stories and talent with the world. I am thrilled to provide this opportunity to amplify the voices of independent artists, particularly minority and female filmmakers, who often face disproportionate challenges in the industry," said Raisa D'Oyley, actor and festival organizer.

Tickets and donations for The Benefit Film Festival can be found at http://www.thebenefitfilmfestival.com/, with proceeds reinvested back into the filmmakers, enabling them to continue contributing their voices to the world of cinema.

SOURCE Benefit Films LLC