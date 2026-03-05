The Benefit of Homebuying: Nestment for Employers Encourages Companies to Support Teammates on Their Path to Purchasing a First House

As the average age of homeownership continues to rise, thoughtful employers elevate financial wellness for employees, lowering barriers to buying to help create financial and social stability

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nestment furthers its mission to help more Americans achieve homeownership through creative pathways, launching Nestment for Employers, a subscription benefit program that provides homebuying coaching and tools to employees looking to unlock opportunities for homeownership–now or in the future. Joining education (529s and loan repayment), fertility, retirement and more, Nestment's homebuying-support is the latest in an increasing list of benefits provided by modern companies looking to offset the increasing costs and instability faced by employees.

"The image of the American Dream was long illustrated by a single career–often at one job–with 2.5 kids and a starter home, but access to that path doesn't exist for most younger Americans. We are here to help open new paths, even if it looks different or feels scary," said Niles Lichtenstein, CEO and co-founder of Nestment. "Our first-time homebuyers are often the first in their families to own; they're navigating paying off college, thinking differently about family-building and work than prior generations. Modern employers know the game has changed and want to put every tool available to work on behalf of their valued teams."

For the first time in nearly a decade, the share of first-time buyers hit a record low of 21% of all home purchases, while the median age climbed to an unprecedented 40. However, the average age of buyers closing with Nestment is 32. Using one-on-one coaching, accessible education, actionable data and a trusted ecosystem of industry experts and peers, Nestment helps first-time buyers realize their dreams of ownership. Altogether, these resources replace confusion with confidence and help buyers find a place to start, a partner to trust, and a realistic path to homeownership based on each situation.

How a Work Perk Turns Into Homebuying

Nestment for Employers lets companies give the benefit of ongoing support to employees looking at how and when buying a home might work for them. The program works for teams of any size across all industries, and takes care of the heavy lifting for plan administrators, making the program easy to implement for any interested teammate. In its pilot stage, Nestment is working with companies of all sizes from those with a few hundred employees to over 15,000. Sectors include nonprofits, public utilities, finance, education and more.

Response since its pilot launch has been fantastic. "Our people team is acutely aware that in-office support is just one part of showing up for the whole employee," said Nadine Wiernik, Sr. Director of People at Minted. "Working with Nestment to bring a unique employee benefit like this helps us show employees that we care about their wellbeing and future, well beyond the work day."

Nestment is changing that downward trajectory by bringing people off the sidelines and into homes of their own. The launch of Nestment for Employers extends that mission by supporting employers to play a direct role in making homeownership possible for their employees.

Nestment for Employers provides companies with a homebuying membership dedicated to guiding employees through proven pathways to ownership and the security and wealth-building that accompany it. Key features of the program include:

Expert 1:1 coaching and guidance for all homebuying strategies, helping first-time buyers navigate the path that best suits their needs from finding the right lenders through closing

for all homebuying strategies, helping first-time buyers navigate the path that best suits their needs from finding the right lenders through closing Automatic entry into NestGen, Nestment's homebuying accelerator program , featuring education on the homebuying process, led by experts

, featuring education on the homebuying process, led by experts Proprietary tools for assessing markets and listings

for assessing markets and listings Exclusive discounts and financial support for closing costs, including up to $1,000 back upon closing

Since launching in 2023, Nestment has closed over $200 million in real estate transactions, and of the customers who've closed on new homes, 75% were first-time homebuyers. Based on data from its previous 50 transactions, 86% of Nestment's customers are below the age of 40 and 34% were single buyers.

This year, Nestment's work in giving first-time buyers the clarity, confidence and plan to make homeownership happen earned a finalist spot for the Ivory Prize, an award that recognizes innovations, solutions and organizations advancing housing affordability.

What Customers Are Saying

Nestment is committed to transforming access to homeownership for the next generation. In the pilot, Nestment for Employers includes 18 companies nationwide with plans to continue expanding the program.

"By empowering young people to thrive and lead lives of purpose, we are closing the educational inequity and opportunity gap. That is our belief at Summer Search. It just makes sense that we try to do the same for our employees," said Ursulina Ramirez, CEO of Summer Search. "As a national organization, we have team members in every stage of their career and living in all types of housing markets. We're excited to partner with Nestment to empower our employees to achieve this wealth-building milestone that has large gaps in opportunity and accessibility."

"Minted helps customers celebrate their biggest life moments - weddings, welcoming babies, holidays and moving to a new home. It feels natural for Minted to help our employees work toward the major life moment of buying a first home," said Melissa Kim, CEO of Minted. "Nestment for Employers is our way of showing up for our team the way they show up for our customers. The path to home ownership has changed, and providing a trusted partner to help along the way is how we can help smooth the experience for our team."

For more information on Nestment for Employers or to inquire about bringing it to your company, schedule a call at https://www.nestment.com/employers.

About Nestment

Nestment was founded in 2021 to guide the next generation of first-time homebuyers through the homebuying process with clarity and confidence. The company combines a dedicated homebuying coach, a trusted network of real estate agents and lenders, educational resources, and AI-powered tools to support buyers from their earliest questions through closing. Their homebuying platform helps first-time buyers to achieve homeownership through accessible, creative pathways and wealth-building strategies. Nestment is backed by leading venture investors including Protofund, IDEA Fund Partners, and mission-aligned funds, namely, Vamos Ventures, Concrete Rose, and The MBA Fund. Read more about how Nestment is revolutionizing the future of homeownership at https://www.nestment.com/.

Press Contact:

Martha Shaughnessy

[email protected]

SOURCE Nestment