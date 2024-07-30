The Benefits Trailblazer Awards Applications Are Now Open for 2024

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Archetype announced that applications for the fourth annual Benefits Trailblazer Awards are now open through September 20, 2024. The awards highlight the future-focused products, tools, and vendors that provide a human-centric approach to the employee benefits industry and positively impact employees' ability to lead healthy, resilient, and fulfilling lives.

Applicants will be judged across four criteria: measurable impact, innovative vision, market leadership, and achievement and growth. Applications are encouraged from US-based vendors who can point to over 100,000 lives impacted by their solution.

From the applicant pool, five winners will be selected: one overall winner and a winner for each of the four categories. The categories are:

Best Benefits Navigation

Best Health, Well-Being, Nutrition, or Fitness Solution

Best Technology-Driven Benefits Solution

Best Financial or Lifestyle Solution.

In addition to receiving designation as a 2024 Benefits Trailblazer, winners will gain access to Archetype's ecosystem, an extensive network that consists of thousands of leading brokers, private equity firms, insurance payers, health providers, HR leaders, benefits leaders, tech leaders, and more. Additionally, winners will receive an invitation to attend an exclusive happy hour event taking place at the 2024 HLTH Conference in Las Vegas (October 20th to October 23rd), which will be attended by top brokers from the RAD Collective. Also included in the prize package is a press release announcement and social media announcements from Archetype.

While Archetype has presented The Well-Being Trailblazer Awards since 2021, they recently rebranded to The Benefits Trailblazer Awards, aiming to highlight the excellent work being done in the broader benefits space. In 2023, six companies were recognized as Well-Being Trailblazers for designing best-in-class solutions for holistic well-being: AccessHope, Maven, First Stop Health, Modern Health, Wellthy, and Tuned.

About Archetype: Archetype is a consulting and investment firm that aspires to improve the health and well-being of 50 million people. Through a unique co-innovation approach, we scale healthcare innovators' big ideas through investments, technology, and consulting.

About the RAD Collective: The RAD Collective is an invite-only network of health insurance brokers and consultants. The group is made up of the most forward-thinking industry professionals, with the desire to enable innovation, scale, and impact within the health and wellness industries.

