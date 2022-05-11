The Benford Company Partners with Homestead Entertainment to Distribute Slate Featuring A-List BIPOC Talent

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-nominated, award-winning film and music producer Vassal Benford has partnered with Homestead Entertainment, a leading Black-owned film distribution and production company, for a series of projects from a wide range of genres including sports and music. Homestead will handle the global distribution for the films acquired through the partnership.

The first films to be distributed through the partnership are a feature film about NBA Legend Wilt Chamberlain and a companion, behind-the-scenes documentary to Universal Picture's B.B. King biopic "The King Of The Blues," of which Benford also serves as Executive Producer.

The Benford Company's, TBC Sports Entertainment division will curate the sports centric content for the deal, in coordination with USMI, led by principals Vassal Benford and Torrel Harris Sr. respectively. Benford's collaboration with Homestead will bring sports offerings and documentaries based on and featuring A-list athletic talent stories.

"Vassal has an incredible track record of success across every area of the entertainment industry. We're looking forward to working with him and his team to bring great content from both new and well-known talent to the world," said Sean Armstrong, Principal at Homestead Entertainment.

"I couldn't think of a better partner to align with than Homestead Entertainment, given their leading position in consistently providing premium content for Black audiences," said Benford.

Benford, a highly successful multi-hyphenate creative, has seen success across the music, television, and film industries.

Vassal Benford has scored and produced many well-known projects. Most recently, Benford executive produced the top streaming Netflix film series "After" and "After We Collided" that grossed more than $150 million at the box office.

About Homestead Entertainment

The 100% black-owned and operated distribution and production company was founded in 2020 with the mission of producing and distributing content from traditionally underrepresented creators in an equitable way. With a focus on stories from people of color, co-founders Leonard Burnett Jr., Sean Armstrong, Rob Johnson and Dennis Reed II are dedicated to empowering creators who have historically lacked access to filmmaking and distribution opportunities.

Homestead enables independent filmmakers to bring their vision to life and deliver projects to international audiences without relinquishing full financial control of their IP. With equitable deal structures, Homestead prioritizes the filmmaker's ability to reap deserved financial compensation for their creative work.

Homestead's catalog contains over 200 titles that have been distributed through relationships with Tubi Fox, Comcast, Black Experience on XFinity, Amazon Prime, Amazon Freevee, Peacock, XUMO, Redbox, Vudu, and more.

To learn more about Homestead Entertainment: https://homesteadentertainment.com

About The Benford Company

The Benford Company is a full-service entertainment company, which is home to various branches such as artist management, production, films, brand licensing, publishing, intellectual property and immersive technology concepts.

The Benford Company's divisions, Pac Sports Entertainment, and TBC Group Corporate Management (a full-service multi-media entertainment company, music, film, 4D Technologies, concert events, estate, and sports management), both based in Los Angeles, represent famed superstar boxer Manny Pacquiao and Iconic legendary Blues artist BB King, his estate, and The BB King Music Companies. The Benford Companies have generated over $400 million USD in revenue, currently with such companies as Universal, and Warner Bros.

Website: https://www.thebenfordcompany.com/

