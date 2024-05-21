The Benison ATL: Pioneering Stonecrest's First Mini-Home Community on New Birth's Campus, Expands Affordable Housing Opportunities in Metro Atlanta

STONECREST, Ga., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds gathered as New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant and a host of elected officials and community leaders broke ground to commemorate Stonecrest's first mini-home community on Saturday, May 18. The Benison ATL is a transformative mixed-use development that will occupy 35-acres of New Birth's property and feature 120 mini-homes in its initial phase of construction – reshaping the landscape of affordable housing in the area.

Groundbreaking speakers included Congressman Hank Johnson, DeKalb County Presiding Officer Mereda Davis Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, and Stonecrest Council Member Tammy Grimes.

"Our commitment to this life-changing endeavor is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves an affordable place to call home and a pathway to homeownership that has become unobtainable for so many households," said Bryant. "We recognize the mounting obstacles confronting aspiring homeowners in the relentless landscape of the national real estate market. The Benison, which means 'a blessing' is not just about building houses; it's about erecting pillars of hope and opportunity for families seeking stability and prosperity and laying the foundation for dreams to flourish and communities to thrive."

Led by seasoned real estate sales leader and developer Anthony Williams, Sydney A. Capital Partners hopes to transform the market by providing exciting residential, commercial and mixed-use properties. "In the world of real estate development, we pride ourselves as a visionary firm guided by innovation and anchored in integrity. Through this partnership with New Birth, we look to dynamically reimagine housing concepts in this area by ushering in bold, fresh, and quality designed marque properties," Williams said.

New Birth, recognized as the largest land-owning Black church in America, with 270 contiguous acres in DeKalb County, marks its first major development project in two decades with The Benison ATL. This groundbreaking endeavor will unfold in three phases: Phase I will feature 120 mini-homes, followed by townhomes in Phase II, and concluding with residential/retail space in Phase III. Notable amenities include an amphitheater, expansive green spaces, and a swimming pool – catering to diverse demographics including young professionals, couples, empty nesters, and seniors.

