The Berkeley Palm Beach to Break Ground on Australian Avenue

Luxurious Highrise to Set New Standard in West Palm Beach Living

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Adelson, the driving force behind the Bristol Palm Beach development, has announced an exciting new project in collaboration with Sympatico Real Estate. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new luxury highrise, The Berkeley Palm Beach, will take place on December 11, 2024, at 601 and 621 Clearwater Park Road. The Sales Gallery will also be opening at that time.

Located on a prime 1.92-acre site with a breathtaking view of Clear Lake, The Berkeley will be a 25-story condominium composed of 193 residences. Each home boasts exclusive western views of the lake, with spacious balconies, and units above the 15th floor offering entrancing eastern views of downtown, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Stylishly designed by renowned Miami-based Arquitectonica, The Berkeley will replace two vacant office buildings previously occupied by the American Cancer Society and Ion Media Networks. With construction led by John Moriarty & Associates of Boston, the highrise will serve as an oasis in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach.

Residents will experience urban sophistication complemented by unparalleled walkability. The Berkeley is positioned within proximity to "Wall Street South's" office buildings, the Vanderbilt campus, the Kravis Center, and an array of world-class arts, entertainment, shopping, and dining options.

The Berkeley caters to a diverse demographic. While it is designed with retirees in mind, the building ensures a welcoming environment for families, offering amenities that support modern lifestyles. The amenity deck, located on the seventh floor, will include a teen room, pool, play area, spa, and fitness center, offering residents ample opportunities for recreation and relaxation. The top floor will house an elegant private dining room, exclusive club lounge, and serene adult-only pool.

The West Palm Beach luxury condominiums will range from just under 2,000 to just under 5,000 square feet, with pricing starting at $1.8 million for two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom residences.

Join us for the groundbreaking ceremony on December 11, as we embark on this exciting journey to redefine luxury living in West Palm Beach. For those interested in learning more, visit our website at theberkeleypalmbeach.com or call the Sales Gallery at (561) 220-0000, located on the 9th floor at 500 S. Australian Avenue.

About The Berkeley Palm Beach

The Berkeley is destined to be one of West Palm Beach's most sought-after residential developments, combining luxury living with an urban lifestyle. Developed by top industry leaders, The Berkeley represents a new standard of excellence in condominium living, directly connecting residents to the dynamic culture of one of Florida's most vibrant cities.

