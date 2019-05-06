NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The expansion in the retail landscape is one of the key factors expected to promote the berries market growth during the forecast period. Berries including strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, and grapes are primarily sold by large organized retailers including Tesco, Walmart, and others. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel and offer several nutritious and affordable food products simultaneously. Convenience and value for money are other critical parameters for consumers resulting in the increasing number of supermarkets to stock a wide assortment of products under one roof while boosting the berries market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the berries market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773809/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview



Expansion in the retail landscape



The growing presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores across the world is indicative of the proliferation of the organized retail sector, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Increasing product recalls due to contamination



Product recalls can negatively affect the market as consumer lose their confidence in products and brands. They can affect the reputation of vendors result in additional financial liability in terms of compensation to settle various litigations filed against them by consumers.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the berries market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Various retailers across the globe are focusing on introducing their own brands of fruit products like berries to capitalize on the growing demand for berries among consumers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773809/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

