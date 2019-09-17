WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Berry and Michael Machnowski CFP® today announced the launch of The Berry Group, a fee-only, registered investment advisory (RIA) firm in Worcester, Massachusetts. The duo brings more than 60 years of experience as financial advisory professionals, previously practicing at Wells Fargo Advisors. Berry and Machnowski are joined by Oliver Cragan, wealth advisor, and Cathy McGinty, senior client service officer to support the growth of the firm.

The Berry Group Launches in Worcester to Deliver Personalized, Fee-Only Financial Planning as Registered Investment Advisors

"The financial needs for the families and institutions that we serve are wide-ranging and unique to each," stated Berry, managing partner and namesake of The Berry Group. "As registered investment advisors, we can help clients realize each financial goal with the same distinctive approach in which it was imagined. As advisors, our first and foremost priority is our clients' well-being. We feel this evolution of our business allows us to best serve our clients today and we look forward to serving our clients across the country and the entire Worcester community as an independent wealth management firm."

Berry is a long-time pillar of the Worcester community, serving on numerous boards and committees as past president of museums, foundations and organizations that work to preserve the vitality of Worcester. In 2011, Berry was recognized by Wells Fargo for her professional and philanthropic contributions with the distinguished Spirit Award.

Berry's partner, Michael Machnowski, started in the industry 20 years ago as a senior attending College of Holy Cross, passing his first securities exam just weeks after his final semester. He went on to earn the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) mark of distinction after passing a rigorous course of study via the College for Financial Planning.

Over the years, Machnowski's passion and dedication for serving his clients in the best way possible have only grown. "I have been following the evolution of the fee-only business model for nearly a decade," Machnowski said. "I knew this transition to an RIA was something that our clients would greatly benefit from, and especially since it was going to be a relatively painless process."

With the new RIA structure, Berry Group clients will have expanded access to investment solutions. The Berry Group will be adopting the latest technology and providing ready insight into their clients' investments and overall financial well-being.

The Berry Group is engaging TradePMR for technology and custodial support based on the firm's twenty-year track record of serving thousands of RIAs. "TradePMR's award-winning software, ability to integrate with other providers and high advisor satisfaction ratings are reassuring," said Machnowski.

First Clearing, a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Service, LLC, a member of SIPC, a registered broker/dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company, will provide securities execution and brokerage clearance services.

"Clients were able to seamlessly transition to our new RIA firm with only a few signatures. Account numbers and standing instructions stayed intact, and they remained in their current positions," continued Machnowski. "Earlier this year, TradePMR and First Clearing announced a streamlined transition process for financial advisors looking to establish their own independent RIA. We are thrilled to be able to offer this seamless process to our clients."

The Berry Group has opened its new offices at 1 Mercantile St. in Worcester. Investors interested in scheduling a consultation can call (508) 713-9580 or email info@BerryAdvice.com.

ABOUT THE BERRY GROUP

The Berry Group was founded in 2019 as an SEC Registered Investment Advisor and financial planning firm. The firm works to simplify the complex financial needs of individuals, families and institutions with personalized financial planning services and investment management. For more information, visit www.BerryAdvice.com.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design), and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

