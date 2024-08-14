The Berwyn Group Launches Berwyn University: A Resource Hub for industry information

This month, industry experts are set to discuss current and proposed pension-related regulations and their implications in a webinar hosted by Berwyn University.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berwyn Group, a leader in death audit and locate services, is proud to announce the launch of Berwyn University, an online resource designed to serve as a knowledge hub for insights, trends, and data on timely topics.

Berwyn University aims to provide pensions, insurance companies and third-party administrators with free access to a range of content including webinars, case studies and white papers. By partnering with industry thought leaders and agencies, Berwyn University provides users with access to the most current and relevant information available.

At the next event, pension regulation experts will gather to discuss the latest guidelines and proposed regulations during an upcoming webinar on August 15, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. CDT.

The panel will feature Mariah Becker, director of Research and Education at NCCMP (National Coordinating Committee for Multiemployer Plans); Jim Donofrio, director, Negotiations & Restructuring Actuarial Dept at PBGC (Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation); and Randall McGeorge, partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP.

The expert group will cover informative topics, including missing participant guidelines, updates on the Special Financing Assistance (SFA) program, the decline of the Death Master File (DMF), and pending bills in Congress.

In addition to educational webinars and other resources, Berwyn University offers Continuing Education (CE) Credits, underscoring Berwyn's commitment to professional development, thought leadership and industry progression.

"As the leader in the Death Audit and Locate space, Berwyn has continued to innovate with solutions like CertiDeath, the most widely utilized, best performing Death Audit solution, and CertiCensus, the most comprehensive population management solution. Berwyn University continues that tradition of innovation... Our goal with Berwyn University is to foster a collaborative environment where knowledge is freely shared, ultimately driving innovation and excellence in population data management," said John Bikus, President of The Berwyn Group.

Industry professionals are encouraged to explore all the resources available at Berwyn University and to register for upcoming webinars and CE Credit courses by visiting https://berwyngroup.com/berwyn-university/.

About The Berwyn Group:

The Berwyn Group is the leading provider of proactive pension plan management including death audit, locate services, and uncashed check management. Acquired by Longevity Holdings in 2023, The Berwyn Group now offers an end-to-end suite of industry-leading solutions, The Berwyn Group's mission is to bridge the gap between pensions and their participants, insurance companies and their policyholders, third-party administrators and public entities with Medicaid recipients. Connecting leading-edge technology and data with best-in-class human ingenuity, The Berwyn Group helps organizations eliminate costly overpayments, maximize efficiency, meet regulatory requirements, and connect policyholders, participants, and beneficiaries to the funds they deserve. For more information, visit www.berwyngroup.com.

