The Berwyn Group Receives ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

CLEVELAND, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berwyn Group, Inc., a leading provider of Mortality Verification and Locator Services, today announced that it has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for their Mortality Verification and Locator Services System. Berwyn retained international accredited Certification Body Skoda Minotti Risk Advisory Services, LLC for its ISO 27001 certification. Retaining the services of an Accredited Certification Body was important as we wanted to ensure that we conformed to the requirements of the standard. Berwyn selected Skoda Minotti after an intensive search based on Skoda Minotti's reputation as a leading assurance solutions and compliance company.

According to Scott Niese, President of Berwyn, "Skoda Minotti is a leader in IT assurance and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications and as an organization that deals with Non-Public Personal Information it was important for us to work with a proven entity."

Ben Osbrach, CISSP, CISA, QSA, partner-in-charge of Skoda Minotti's risk advisory group says, "We were excited to work with Berwyn from the very start, they are an intriguing organization delivering high quality services and this adds to our growing ISO 27001 certification practice. Mortality Verification and Locator Service providers continue to be a key industry for SOC reporting.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). Berwyn's ISMS specifies a host of technical, administrative and physical controls designed to secure their own information, as well as customer and employee information within the context of overall business risks. The successful completion of the voluntary engagement illustrates Berwyn's ongoing commitment to create and maintain the most stringent controls for the protection and security of its customers' confidential information. More information about Berwyn and their services can be found at www.berwyngroup.com.

The rigorous ISO 27001 certification, which included detailed testing of Berwyn's controls, was performed by an Accredited Certification Body that specializes in conducting, ISO 27001, IT Assurance, SOC, PCI DSS Compliance, HITRUST, FISMA, NIST and other regulatory information security assessments. The auditor examined Berwyn's controls related to network connectivity, firewall configuration, secure software development life cycle, computer operations, database access, data transmissions, backup, disaster recovery, fire suppression, physical security, and more.

"The successful completion of our ISO 27001 certification provides our customers and interested parties with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data are first-rate," said Scott Niese, President.

For more information on The Berwyn Group's certification efforts please contact Mike Murphy at media@berwyngroup.com or call 216-765-8818.

About – The Berwyn Group

The Berwyn Group is an Ohio corporation established in 1991 with its corporate office in Independence, OH. The Berwyn Group provides mortality verification (death audits) and new address determination (locator services) for:

Pension funds and 401(k) administrators

Insurance companies

Banks

Unions

Public and municipal employee retirement systems

State teacher retirement systems

Investment firms

Credit card companies

Organizations that have a financial interest in knowing the mortality or current addresses of their pensioners, policyholders, beneficiaries, members, and account holders.

