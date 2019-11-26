The Best 2019 TV Black Friday Deals: Samsung, LG & Sony Television Sales Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 Black Friday deals are here. Find the latest savings on 4K TVs and smart TVs in 55, 65 and 70 inch models listed below by the deals experts at Retail Fuse.

Best TV deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Often a lot of thought and consideration goes into purchasing a new television because it's such a common pastime for many individuals. An excellent 4K TV from Samsung is the Q90/Q90R QLED. It is known for its impressive picture quality with saturated colors. Additionally, this Smart TV has the ability to fight glare. Other Samsung TV models that are worth considering are Q70/Q70R 2019 and the RU7100. Most TVs come in 55 inch, 65 inch, and 70 inch sizes. Walmart and Amazon provide more choices.

Where are the best Black Friday deals? Amazon and Walmart are offering the most extensive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year.

According to a recent Amazon press release, in 2018 the e-commerce retailer sold 180 million products during the 5 days that spanned Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. With an impressive selection of products to choose from, shoppers can take advantage of the convenient shopping experience and curated gift recommendations made available by the retailer.

Walmart's e-commerce sales are predicted to grow by 33% in 2019, as reported by eMarketer. They recently overtook Apple to become the third largest online retailer in the US behind Amazon and eBay.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse