The Best 4K & 1080p Video Projector Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Early Portable, Wireless & Home Theater Projector Deals Listed by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best early 4K and 1080p home theater and mini projector Black Friday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at The Consumer Post.

Best Projector deals:

● Save up to 63% on a wide range of home theater, mini & 4K projectors at Amazon - check for live prices on popular models including home theatre projectors, portable projectors, mini projectors and 4K projectors featuring top-rated brands like Epson, BenQ and Optoma

● Save up to $300 on the Epson Home Cinema 4K Projector with HDR at Amazon

● Save up to 39% on the ViewSonic 3600 Lumens SVGA High Brightness Projector at Amazon

● Save up to $259 on 4K projectors at Amazon - check for deals on popular Epson 4K & 1080p projectors as well as deals from other top-rated brands

● Save on top-rated Epson & Dell home & office projectors at the Dell.com Black Friday Sale

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

You can boost your cinematic experience from a home theater with a 4K video projector. Many new mini projectors these days are able to support 1080p resolution resulting in crisp images and videos. Epson has several lightweight and bright models, including the Epson PowerLite 1795F wireless projector and Epson Home Cinema 4010 4k projector. Among other highly-rated projector brands are BenQ and LG.

On what day will Black Friday take place this year? Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year will land on November 29 and December 2, respectively.

Black Friday deals are posted on Amazon from the beginning of November through to early December. Amazon posts new deals regularly over the course of the Black Friday sales week. Walmart also gets a head start on holiday sales season with their Early Holiday Savings, beginning on October 25th and running throughout November. Top items such as electronics, toys, and sporting goods are expected to be on sale. The Walmart Black Friday sale usually begins on November 27th on the retailer's online store. The evening of Thanksgiving normally sees the doors open for their in-store Black Friday deals.

Deals continue through Cyber Monday at all the big online retailers, with Amazon often extending Cyber Monday to last an entire week as part of their Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post