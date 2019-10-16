The Best 8 CBD Skincare Products from Uncle Bud's

This fall, Uncle Bud's is pleased to promote eight new CBD skincare products to add to your self-care routine, from lip balms to face masks, all for under $25. For more information on a full range of our CBD products, visit www.unclebudshemp.com .

1) Uncle Bud's 120mg CBD Body Revive Roll-On — Coconut Scent

Keep your body happy & calm with Uncle Bud's CBD Body Revive Roll-On. This ULTRA STRENGTH no-mess solution rolls directly onto your affected area, absorbs into your skin quickly, & really works! We recommend using this CBD product before & after an intense workout.

2) Uncle Bud's 60mg CBD Topical Body Rub — Coconut Scent

A little really goes a long way with ULTRA STRENGTH Uncle Bud's CBD Topical Body Rub. No more using mentholated products that stink & burn your skin with chemicals. You will love the light & never overpowering coconut scent of Uncle Bud's CBD Topical Body Rub.

3) Uncle Bud's 120mg CBD Massage & Body Oil — Coconut Scent

A pampering CBD Massage & Body Oil? Uncle Bud's CBD Massage & Body Oil is here to relax your day — bring this coconut scented CBD delight to your next massage to help soothe your mind, body, & soul.

4) Uncle Bud's 120mg CBD Body Wash — Coconut Scent

"I wish I could bathe myself in CBD" — You may have heard someone say this line before. Good News! Now you can literally shower yourself in CBD with Uncle Bud's Coconut CBD Body Wash. Uncle Bud's gentle CBD infused formula smells like fresh coconuts, & will keep your body fresh & clean.

5) Uncle Bud's 5mg CBD Lip Balm — Peppermint Scent

Chapped Lips? It is time to pucker up for CBD & peppermint with Uncle Bud's CBD Lip Balm. Leave your cracked & dry lips wrapped in moisture with Uncle Bud's soothing CBD lip balm formula. With a light peppermint flavor, you will absolutely love the way your lips feel after the first use of this powerful CBD lip balm.

6) Uncle Bud's 4.20 CBD Collagen Face Mask 6 pack— Japanese Cherry Blossom Scent

CBD & Collagen — a dynamic duo your skin will be thanking you for. Uncle Bud's CBD Collagen Face Mask is formulated to leave you with a glowing, vibrant, & healthy skin complexion.

7) Uncle Bud's 4.20mg CBD Rose Gold Face Mask 6 Pack — Mandarin Floral Scent

Protect your skin & remove those unwanted toxins with Uncle Bud's CBD Rose Gold Face Mask — with CBD & Moroccan rose water. Full of antioxidants & important skin supplements, this creamy CBD & rose water clay mask is fantastic for all skin types.

8) Miss Bud's 15mg CBD Eye Serum

Miss Bud's CBD Skin Care, featured in PopSugar & Us Weekly, will truly elevate your daily skin care routine. If you are looking for beautiful, youthful under eyes — look no further. Miss Bud's CBD Eye Serum goes on smooth & immediately rejuvenates your skin.

