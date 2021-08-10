The Best (and Worst) Mission-driven Organizations in the World

For workplaces, being aligned with the company mission at every level of the business is a critical differentiator between companies primed for success and those primed for struggle — and developing a strategy is only half the battle. Aligning an entire organization to the strategy for effective execution often proves far more difficult than developing the strategy itself.

"Being aligned with your company's mission allows employees at every level to understand their purpose in the workplace and hence, work towards growth, continued development and overall satisfaction with the work they are contributing to the company and their team," said Seth Elliott , Chief Operating Officer at Gtmhub. "As an OKRs platform, we understand how critical an effective strategy execution framework is for ensuring clarity and alignment to achieve the mission. In serving the world's largest brands, we have seen first-hand how essential mission alignment is for success, and the MAI represents our effort to help companies improve their effectiveness in the Age of Outcomes."

Gtmhub utilized survey data from confirmed employees on a self-reporting basis. The index's key insights highlight the correlations between employee satisfaction and a company's overall Mission Alignment score. The MAI ranks hundreds of top brands and grades them from A-F. Notable findings include:

Only 14% of brands scored the highest rating for mission alignment.

Gucci, HubSpot, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix were among the highest scored brands in the world

IBM, Whole Foods Market, Chick-fil-A, Airbnb and Porsche earned a 'C' rating

14% of brands scored an "F" including McKinsey and Company, Marriott International, Gamestop and iHeartMedia

To view the full Mission Alignment, please visit: https://hello.gtmhub.com/mission-alignment-index/?utm_source=blastmedia&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=mission_alignment_index

About Gtmhub

Sustained market leadership requires digital transformation to be complemented by the adoption of a modern strategy execution framework and the organizational culture that goes with it. Gtmhub, supported by the world's largest partner network, provides the only enterprise-grade SaaS solution capable of enabling the cultural transformation required to unlock the methodology's true potential and orchestrate for continued success. To find out more visit www.gtmhub.com .

Media Contact

Emylee Eyler

BLASTmedia for Gtmhub

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 139

SOURCE Gtmhub