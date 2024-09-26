The Best Answer, Inc. Appoints Ben Bilbrough as New CEO

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Answer, Inc. (TBA), an AI-Powered Culture Success Platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Bilbrough as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ben Bilbrough brings extensive experience in startups, scaling businesses, and driving innovation in the customer service industry. He will lead TBA in its mission to help small to mid-sized companies to optimize employee engagement, build strong cultures of success, and create alignment and transparency through the use of the objectives and key results (OKR) framework.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben Bilbrough to The Best Answer team," said Alan Rihm, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of TBA. "Ben's proven track record of growing companies and his deep understanding of SMB productivity technologies make him the ideal leader to drive TBA's next phase of growth. His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and their customers."

Ben Bilbrough's career is marked by his success in founding companies, where he has consistently led teams to achieve significant growth and innovation. His expertise in developing strategies that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency will be invaluable as TBA continues to evolve and expand its offerings.

"I am honored to join The Best Answer as CEO," said Ben Bilbrough. "TBA has built an impressive platform that addresses a significant opportunity in the market and is poised to become a leader in this space. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at TBA and the board of directors to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in this industry, delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients, and building out a robust channel network."

The Best Answer, Inc. is a portfolio company of Fall Forward, LLC, a venture studio based in the Greater Philadelphia region, and dedicated to building and investing in companies that are shaping the future of entrepreneurship and innovation. Fall Forward's support has been instrumental in TBA's growth and success.

About The Best Answer, Inc.

We believe small and midsize businesses will play a critical role in the race to authentically reinvent work culture. The Best Answer is a SaaS platform that makes goal setting and OKRs, check-ins, feedback, employee engagement, and recognition easy to implement and measure - especially for SMB teams with limited HR resources. Our suite of AI-assisted employee engagement tools is custom-tuned to the unique needs of growing companies and is designed to motivate, align, and retain the talented people who are crucial to companies with fewer than 500 employees. Learn more at thebestanswer.com .

About Fall Forward, LLC

Fall Forward, LLC is a venture studio that builds and invests in companies shaping the future of business. We collaborate with visionary entrepreneurs and CEOs, primarily focusing on SaaS and mobile B2B and B2C solutions. Our emphasis is on vertical applications that address significant challenges, drive efficiency, and have the potential to reach millions of users or thousands of businesses. With a commitment to growth, innovation, and operational excellence, Fall Forward works with cutting-edge technologies, always prioritizing solutions over trends. We partner with exceptional teams to accelerate the success of our portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.fallforward.com .

SOURCE The Best Answer, Inc.