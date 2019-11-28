The Best AT&T Black Friday 2019 Deals: AT&T Wireless & Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, LG G8 & More Cell Phone Sales Rounded Up by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best AT&T Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on best-selling AT&T Wireless plans and LG G8, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy S9, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, Pixel 3, Pixel 4 and more top-rated Android cell phones.

Best AT&T cell phone deals:

● Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold

● Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8

● Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T

● Get the Samsung Galaxy S10e for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link

● Save up to 86% on prepaid Samsung Galaxy & LG cell phones at AT&T

● Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T

● Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone XS & XS Max - at AT&T

● Get the Apple iPhone XR, 8, 7 & SE for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link

● Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T

● Get the LG G8X ThinQ for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link

● Get the Google Pixel 4 for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link

● Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 4 XL at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40 and enjoy steep discounts on budget-friendly LG models

More AT&T deals:

● Save up to $500 on Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 smartwatches - at AT&T

● Save 20% on select AirPods - when you buy any eligible smartphone at AT&T (ends 12/5)

● Check out the full range of AT&T internet and TV deals - choose between a $250 reward card, Polk Command Bar and JBL Link 300 voice activated speaker when you bundle TV & internet this holiday season

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

AT&T Wireless is one of the most popular carriers in the US with a wide selection of cell phone models to match their plans. AT&T carries premium flagship phones such as the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Google Pixel 4 XL. They also have special offers for older devices such as the Apple iPhone 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

Consumers who are looking for cell phones like the iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or flagship phones from LG, Razer and more Android-powered brands can take advantage of AT&T plans bundled with phones. One can easily get any Android or iPhone model through AT&T's unlimited plans. AT&T also offers high-speed home Internet and TV plans. On Cyber Monday shoppers can save up to 75% on many of the latest Apple iPhones, with similar savings for Android smartphones, through AT&T's special holiday deals.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Spending Lab