The Best Black Friday AT&T Deals 2019: List of AT&T Wireless & iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S10, LG G8 & Pixel 4 Smartphone Deals Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best AT&T Black Friday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Retail Fuse have identified the top Black Friday Google Pixel, Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and LG G8 cell phone deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Best AT&T deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

AT&T Wireless plans are impressive enough even before including their large selection of phones. The Apple iPhone 11 series, along with older models like the iPhone X and iPhone 8, can be bought upfront or through an AT&T installment plan. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 4 lines are good alternatives for customers who prefer Android.

What percentage discounts do retailers give on Black Friday? Every year retailers across the country offer time-limited discounts on their products during Black Friday. The average discount on Black Friday online deals according to The Balance is around 24% off. In comparison, in-store deals during the week are offered at 20% off on average.

Shoppers can find the best Black Friday deals online. Every year, more people continue to switch to online shopping to avoid the stress of traveling into stores during the busy holiday weekend.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse