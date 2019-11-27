The Best Black Friday Ring Smart Home Deals (2019): List of Ring Doorbell Pro, Floodlight Cam & Indoor Security Camera Savings Shared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Ring connected home security cameras and video doorbell deals by clicking the links below.

Ring offers a comprehensive collection of innovative smart home devices aimed at improving security and convenience. Top-selling products include the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Doorbell 2, as well as the Indoor Cam and Floodlight Cam. These devices take advantage of Internet connectivity to provide homeowners real-time access to the security cameras and smart lighting fixtures installed in and around their home via mobile app. Users can also connect all Ring products into a complete Alarm Security System for an even more extensive home security coverage.

How large of a discount do retailers offer on Black Friday deals? Black Friday offers are much-awaited deals providing savings on a wide range of product categories. In 2016, Walmart marked their products with an average discount of 36.6% over the shopping holiday, with electronics and accessories offered at an even higher average discount of 39.3% (Profitero).

All of the major retailers usually list their best deals online. This makes it more convenient for shoppers and the trend looks set to continue shifting in favor of online shopping.

